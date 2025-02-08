Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 4.

While Severance is no stranger to the weird and unusual, Season 2, Episode 4, titled “Woe’s Hollow,” takes the employees of Macrodata Refinement to uncharted territory with the ORTBO (Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence) — a team-building exercise in the Dieter Eagan National Forest, where viewers stumble upon a disturbing new way to affect the severance chips outside the severed floor. The point of the ORTBO is to give the innies a chance to see the outside world, in a Lumon-controlled environment, of course, but the overnight outing dramatically concludes with Irving B. (John Turturro) confirming a popular fan theory and outing Helly R. (Britt Lower) as Helena Eagan, hiding in plain sight to keep MDR under close watch and ensure Mark’s completion of Cold Harbor. But how exactly was Helena able to pretend to be Helly R. after undergoing the severance procedure?

What Is the Glasgow Block in ‘Severance’?

Image via Apple TV+

While it hasn't been fully explained in the series, the Glasgow Block seems to have the exact opposite effect of the Overtime Contingency, allowing the outie persona to be retained while occupying severed areas. On top of the reveal that Helly R. hasn't been herself this entire season, the Glasgow Block uncovers a troubling realization about the innies and the control Lumon has over them — they have the power to turn off the innie's consciousness at any given moment, giving more proof that their employees are nothing but mere pawns in the game that Lumon is orchestrating at large. While Irving threatens Helena’s life by attempting to drown her to unveil the truth, the Glasgow Block is removed when Helly R. — or, as we know now, Helena — pleads that Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) does so, and he radios back to Lumon, bringing Helly R.’s consciousness to the surface for the first time in Severance Season 2.

This Wasn’t the First Mention of the Glasgow Block in ‘Severance’