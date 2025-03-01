Season 2 of Severance continues the story of Lumon workers Mark (Adam Scott), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro) as they work in the company's Macrodata Refinement (MDR) division. Helly (Britt Lower), the newest member of the group, spent the first season trying to find out who she really was. From the beginning of the season, it was clear that something was off with Helly. There were signs from the start that she was really Helena, Helly's outie.

There were several specific moments that hinted at the fact that Helena was simply pretending to be Helly. While her overall demeanor, including the way she walked, talked, and smirked, was a clue in itself, she gave herself away from the start of the latest season. For example, she tried to reassure her colleagues that Lumon wouldn't spy on the group, even though Helly is deeply skeptical of the company. She also seems to struggle with the job's routines and quirks since she isn't familiar with them.