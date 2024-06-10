The Big Picture Apple TV+ is finally gearing up to share Season 2 of Severance with fans.

Although production was delayed due to strikes, principal photography for Season 2 has already wrapped up.

The show follows an intriguing premise of literally separating work and personal lives.

It's been far too long since audiences got their last look at Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and his journey to escape from the evil claws of Lumon Industries but is finally moving forward. Apple TV+ has released a new look at Severance Season 2, featuring Mark holding a bunch of blue balloons in a narrow hallway. More than two years after the release of the first installment, the streaming platform is finally getting ready to share the new episodes of Severance with the world, following the twisted corporate mystery further down the rabbit hole.

When Severance premiered on Apple TV+, it quickly became a critically acclaimed hit for the studio. And while the pandemic delayed the production of the first installment, it appeared as if the second season would have better chances of being delivered right on time. However, production was delayed last year following the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes to improve working conditions in the industry. Thankfully, principal photography for the second season of Severance wrapped up a couple of months ago, meaning that viewers are closer than ever to figuring out the next step for Lumon Industries.

The main premise of Severance follows a corporation that has figured out a way to completely separate its employees' lives at work from their personal lives through the titular process. However, Mark, Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Helly (Britt Lower), begin to question everything, as their experiences feel incomplete without their memories. While it's already complicated enough to deal with the separate personalities people develop when they're on the clock, the main characters of Severance discover something much darker going on at Lumon.

The Team Behind 'Severance'

Image via Apple TV+

Severance was created for television by Dan Erickson, with the successful television drama functioning as his first major scripted series. Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle took turns in the director's chair for the first season of Severance, shaping Mark's twisted and engaging journey. Besides Erickson, writers for the first installment included Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, and Amanda Overton, with Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, and Dichen Lachman filling up the screen with their talent as part of the supporting cast.

Will Mark and his fellow employees be able to gain control of their lives again? Stay tuned for further updates to find out! A release date for the second season of Severance hasn't been set by Apple TV+. You can catch up with Season 1 of Severance right now on Apple TV+.

Severance Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. Release Date February 18, 2022 Creator Dan Erickson Cast Adam Scott , Zach Cherry , Britt Lower , Tramell Tillman , Jen Tullock , Dichen Lachman , Christopher Walken Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Directors Ben Stiller Expand

