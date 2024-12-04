The second season of Severance is only a few weeks away from premiering on Apple TV+, and the marketing campaign for the new episodes of the successful series is picking up ahead of the launch. Vanity Fair has released new images from the second installment of the series created by Dan Erickson. The main characters of this engaging drama, about a world where people's lives can be split into two, can be seen getting ready for what's to come in their future. But as the first season of Severance established, it's not easy to predict what's going to happen once the software is active once again.

The first season of Severance introduced Mark Scout (Adam Scott) as a person working for Lumon Industries. The company can split its employees between the people they are when they're at work and the people they are in their personal lives. The issue is that one version of the person doesn't have any memories of the other. While Mark's work version gets to meet people such as Dylan George (Zach Cherry) and Helly Riggs (Britt Lower), the version of himself that lives outside the office is dealing with the death of his wife.

The second season of Severance took plenty of time to be produced. Shortly after the series had been renewed following the first season, the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA last year caused the new episodes of the acclaimed series to be delayed until 2025. The streaming platform has announced that the second installment of Severance will be making its way to the catalog on January 17.

Gwendoline Christie Joins 'Severance' Season 2

As the main characters of Severance continue to understand the ramifications of splitting their lives into two, new characters will be introduced in the highly-anticipated second season of the show. Gwendoline Christie will be introduced in the series as a new type of employee the company has worked on. The actress is known around the world due to her work as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and her recent appearances in the Star Wars franchise and Wednesday. It's time for the talented star to join the ranks of Severance, as the second season is finally released after multiple delays.

You can check out the new images from Severance at Vanity Fair, before the series returns to Apple TV+ on January 17.

