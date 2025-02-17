Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

MDR is back from their indescribable ORTBO on Apple TV+'s Severance, and each Macrodat is fired up with their own pressing questions. But the matter to dominate the others comes from an impatient Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), who demands to know what's happened to Irving (John Turturro). Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) is making himself clear that there is to be no further melodrama on his watch after what Irving had done, and that includes any going back on his word about Irving’s punishment. In the meantime, MDR solemnly remembers Irving, which causes some debate (albeit lopsided) as to whether Irving should actually be considered dead to the remaining members of MDR. Is Irving B. gone for good, or might he someday report back to MDR for a hero’s welcome?

Wait, What Happened to Irving B. in ‘Severance’?

Image via Apple TV+

In Severance Season 2 Episode 4, Irving B. put the pieces together that Helly R. (Britt Lower) had been a fraud since their return from blowing the whistle on Lumon. During their first official corporate retreat, Irving kept a close eye on Helly before exposing her as her outie, Helena Eagan. But the risk that came with attempting to drown his fellow employee, along with foiling Helena and Milchick's plans to regain control over MDR, was immediate and permanent dismissal from Lumon – which is to say, the death of his innie.

It’s No More Mr.-Nice-Milchick in ‘Severance’s Latest Episode

Image via Apple TV+

Upon their return from Woe’s Hollow, Mr. Milchick definitively tells Mark (Adam Scott), Helly, and Dylan that their beloved Irving’s innie will not return to Lumon. But this was before his first performance review in his new position. We're all painfully aware of Seth’s loyalty to the company, and the amount of pride that he takes in serving Kier and his descendants. After receiving a less-than-shining review, we’re inclined to believe he may be much more motivated to keep his end of the deal than he let on before. He has been embarrassed for the last time. In asserting to Drummond that he would be “tightening the leash” on the innies, Milchick likely just made a vow to himself to legitimately crack down on his treatment of MDR in order to lock in a sense of trust with Drummond, Natalie, The Board, and the Eagan family.

If We Ever See Irving B. Again in 'Severance,' It Won’t Be for a While