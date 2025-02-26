Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

As Apple TV+'s Severance continues to explore the various mysteries surrounding Lumon, one of the aspects of its story that has become increasingly more complicated is the ongoing divide between innie and outie. While the employees we're introduced to in the series have elected to undergo a procedure that effectively "severs" their work memories from their home life, those once-stark lines have become even more blurred thanks to the plot that's unfolded. Not only has Irving (John Turturro) agreed to a dinner date with Burt (Christopher Walken), the co-worker his innie fell in love with at Lumon, but Helena Eagan's (Britt Lower) decision to impersonate her innie on the severed floor had huge ramifications that are still playing out for the remaining employees — not to mention that Dylan G.'s (Zach Cherry) meetings with his outie's wife Gretchen (Merrit Wever) are still under wraps!

Ahead of Severance's long-awaited return, Collider had the opportunity to speak with several cast members — including Turturro, Lower, and Cherry — about some of their characters' biggest moments over the first few episodes of Season 2. Over the course of the interview, which you can watch above or read below, the trio reflects on how strange it was to be confronted by a watermelon-sized version of Turturro's head as well as the less-than-hospitable conditions of filming the ORTBO episode, "Woe's Hollow." They also discuss how complicated the story is becoming for someone like Dylan, whether the divide between Helena and Helly is shrinking, and more.

COLLIDER: Zach, did you ever envision that this season you would be talking to a giant, melon-sized version of John's head?

ZACH CHERRY: I could never have envisioned it, but I loved every second.

JOHN TURTURRO: I don’t even know if I'll be able to watch this.

CHERRY: What's funny is, that scene really was kind of strange. John wasn't there for that scene, and it was very emotional.

BRITT LOWER: We missed you so much!

CHERRY: Having this representation of you there was very impactful, honestly. That watermelon head.

It does lead me to something I want to ask you about anyway, which is the friendship between these characters. I think Dylan has his own regrets about not helping Irving before the termination. Zach, how do you feel losing Irving in that way really drives Dylan to finish the investigation that he started?

CHERRY: It's a complicated season for Dylan because he's grown close to these people at work over the course of the first season, and then he's offered this little slice of his outside life that opens up his perspective and his world. He isolates himself from them a bit, and then we see the fallout from that. So, it's an interesting journey for him this season.

Britt Lower Discusses Juggling Her Character's Innie and Outie in 'Severance' Season 2