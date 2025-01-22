Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Severance is finally back with its long-awaited second season, and though we’re only one episode in, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences might as well start engraving John Turturro's name on the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series now. Irving B. had one of the most compelling – and heartbreaking – arcs in Severance Season 1, and the evolution of Turturro’s performance is on full display in the Season 2 premiere, in which Irving returns to Lumon a changed and traumatized man.

Initially introduced as a docile Lumon devotee in Season 1, Irving’s character served as a major catalyst for what’s now been dubbed the “Macrodat Uprising,” with Turturro delivering some of the most memorable and pivotal lines of the season. Now into Season 2, Turturro is already bringing a different, darker, and more frantic energy to his character compared to the version we saw in Season 1. In just a few scenes, he both reminds us how much room Irving’s character has yet to grow and how effective his performance is.

John Turturro Gives One of 'Severance's Most Dynamic Performances