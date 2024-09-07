One of the breakout hits on Apple TV+, the science-fiction drama Severance is gearing up to return with a highly-anticipated second season in a few months. The first season of the show debuted to immense critical acclaim and audience affection in 2022. Considering its conspiratorial tone and mystery box narrative, everybody involved is understandably keeping things close to their chests when it comes to revealing information about where the show is headed after its cliffhanger Season 1 ending, and cast member John Turturro echoed fan sentiment when he teased the upcoming batch of episodes in an interview with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he was promoting his new film The Cut.

Turturro, who plays the company man Irving on the show, said that he needs to be careful about how much he reveals, but hinted that the new season will tap into unexplored sides of the main characters. Severance is set in a part-dystopia where a corporation has invented technology that allows people to “sever” their personal and professional lives into two halves. But when the protagonist Mark, played by Adam Scott, uncovers a massive conspiracy at the corporation, the two previously separated realities collide in a positively Nolan-esque fashion. Turturro said that the show is going to take a “step forward” when it comes to characters. In his own words:

“I'm not allowed to speak otherwise I'll be severed. I think it'll be really interesting. There's a lot of real interesting stuff for people who really like the show and it definitely takes a step forward and shows the other side of the characters.”

New Episodes of 'Severance' Will Reportedly Cost $20 Million a Pop

Severance is created by Dan Erickson, with Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle serving as directors for the first season. The show debuted to incredible reviews, and Season 1 currently holds a near-perfect 97% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Severance was also massively successful during the awards season, scoring 14 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmys, including one for Turturro. He’ll return for the new season alongside familiar faces such as Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. They’ll be joined by new cast members Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban, and Merritt Wever, among others.

Severance will return with a new season on January 17. You can watch the first season on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from TIFF, and thank you to our sponsor Range Rover.