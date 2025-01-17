Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Severance.

The first episode of Severance Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+ and while the show returned most of its star-studded cast, it also brought in another legend by way of a voice-acting cameo. Keanu Reeves, best known for his role as Neo in The Matrix and for starring as John Wick in the action movies of the same name, voices the building in the "Lumon is Listening" video shown to the workers of Macrodata Refinement. Securing a star of Reeves’ caliber is no small feat, and during a recent interview with Collider’s Carly Lane, series creator Dan Erickson spoke about how they settled on him for the role, and also if there was anyone else considered before ultimately being passed on:

“All I can say is that we talked about a couple of different people for that role. We always wanted it to be somebody that people have certain associations with, but also, it had to be a very warm presence. The Lumon building is very friendly in the context of this video, and there’s a friendliness to that particular voice and a heart to that particular voice.”

After also recently joining the Sonic universe as Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Keanu Reeves is even further getting into the realm of voice acting. It would be interesting to know who the other candidates were who were considered for the role of the building in the "Lumon is Listening" video, but the crew certainly made the right choice by picking Reeves. In addition to having that friendliness and heart to his voice that Erickson and co. were looking for, Reeves is also one of the most well-liked people in Hollywood by all accounts. While there could have potentially been different routes to take with the Lumon instructional video, having it be Reeves to deliver such a silly, corporate-coded message is a perfect example of how out of touch some big companies can be with their employees.

What Else Does Keanu Reeves Have Going On?

Close

Keanu Reeves has been busy the last few years, and another of his more notable recent roles also came in the voice department. He voices one of the lead characters, Johnny Silverhand, in Cyberpunk 2077, the dystopian sci-fi RPG that also introduced Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in the Phantom Liberty DLC. Reeves also reprised his roles as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2023 and Neo in The Matrix Resurrections in 2021. He will also star as John Wick in Ballerina, coming later this year, and he’ll team up with Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer for Good Fortune, from writer/director Aziz Ansari.

