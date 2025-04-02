One Severance star has opened up about her thoughts on the critically acclaimed Season 2 finale. Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller threw audiences for a loop when Mark (Adam Scott) ultimately chooses to stay at Lumon with Helly (Britt Lower) instead of leaving with Gemma (Dichen Lachman). This choice was made despite Mark working all season to break Gemma out of Lumon. However, his innie couldn’t contain his love for Helly. During a recent interview with Dazed to speak about the Season 2 finale, Lachman pulled back the curtain on her relationship with Mark, and even though he ultimately decided to stay with Helly, she still believes the two have a familiarity despite the severance barrier keeping them from fully knowing each other:

“I think in all of the iterations of Gemma’s innies, in their subconscious, they know each other. It’s why Mark makes the tree in season one. It’s why Cobel put Ms. Casey in the wellness center in the first place, to see if the barrier is holding. And it does hold. I think for all of Gemma’s innies, when she sees Mark, she feels a familiarity with him, even though she doesn’t know him.”

It remains to be seen where the love triangle of Mark, Gemma, and Helly will lead in the already-confirmed Severance Season 3, but the innies will certainly have their work cut out for them. Lumon was willing to put up with the revolution at the end of Season 1, but there’s only so much a company can do to hide what’s going on when more and more people are trying to expose what’s really happening down on the severed floor. In addition to Scott, Lachman, and Lower, John Turturro also stars in Severance as Irving Bailiff, and Zach Cherry fills in the role of Dylan George. Christopher Walken can also be seen in Severance as Burt Goodman, with Jen Tullock playing Mark’s sister, Devon Scout-Hale. Tramell Tillman also stars in Severance as Seth Milchick, the Lumon employee who takes over the severed floor from Patricia Arquette’s Harmony Cobel.

What Do We Know About ‘Severance’ Season 3?