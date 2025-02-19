Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

After 15 episodes of Severance, Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson's sci-fi thriller still manages to keep viewers guessing, with every scene offering just enough answers that lead to more questions. Despite Irving B. (John Turturro) exposing Helena Eagan's (Britt Lower) deception and bringing back Helly R., it feels like all this has done is reset the board for the innies, raising the stakes as Mark (Adam Scott) gets closer to completing Cold Harbor with 85% progress at the end of Episode 5, "Trojan's Horse." One of these questions could provide us with one of the most complicated love stories on television: Will Helena Eagan and Mark Scout meet on the outside?

The show has teased this numerous times, even going back to the first episode, "Good News About Hell," where Mark almost ran Helena over while leaving work. With Helena watching Mark leave in the show's most recent episode, a meeting feels almost inevitable, and it may not be an accident, either. Helena may pursue Mark in order to gain back some agency she feels she has lost, and this would create a fascinating dynamic with Mark also beginning the reintegration process, so it'll be interesting to see what he will or won't remember about Helly and Helena. In the end, this could create a complex love square that puts multiple characters' goals in conflict with one another.

Helena May Attempt to Meet Mark as a Source of Agency and Love in 'Severance'

She may be the future CEO of the company as Jame Eagan's (Michael Siberry) daughter, but the latest episode of Severance showed us that Helena does not have the power we thought she did. When Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) informs her that she has to go back down to the severed floor, she initially refuses for fear of her life. Instead of listening to her, Drummond and Natalie (Sydney Cole Alexander) merely tell Natalie that this is what the Board wants. We can also couple this with the fact Helena has lost favor with her father, who not only called her a "fetid moppet" in the first episode of this season, "Hello, Ms. Cobel," but has also been shown to be kept at arm's length from his daughter, with Helena having to ask Drummond if "Father" knows about what happened at the ORTBO.

With Severance making it clear that Helena is a far more isolated and controlled figure than we previously thought, it stands to reason that Mark is arguably one of the only sincere forms of love and respect she has ever felt, leading to the possibility that she might actively push to meet him on the outside. Whether she does this at first to find comfort in Mark or it turns into an opportunity for her to win back respect from Lumon is yet to be seen.

Helena and Mark's Conflicting Viewpoints Could Create a Fascinatingly Complex Relationship in 'Severance'