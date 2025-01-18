Severance Season 2 is set to premiere on Apple TV+ later this week, and among the actors set to reprise their roles is Tramell Tillman, who plays Seth Milchick. After Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) was fired from Lumon Industries at the end of Season 1, it’s been confirmed that Mr. Milchick will assume her position as head of MDR (Macrodata Refinement) in Season 2. While Tillman wasn’t awarded an Emmy nomination for his work in Season 1, his performance is still among the best the show has to offer, and he’s set to step into an expanded role in Season 2. During a recent interview with Collider’s Carly Lane, Tillman spoke about his new position and the challenges and complications that go along with it:

“He has to adjust quickly. We're still in a state of panic right now because when we start Season 2, we pick up from the chaos that happened in Season 1, and so he's been having to clean up his mess since he introduced the OTC — overtime contingency. That blew up in his face, so now he's been tapped to go ahead and lead this charge. So the pressure is on and he's got to deliver, and we see with his kindness reforms whether or not he's effective.”

While working closely with Cobel in Season 1, Mr. Milchick has always been more aligned with the powers that be at Lumon Industries, much more than the workers of Macrodata refinement like Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and Dylan George (Zach Cherry). Now that he’s been promoted, he will have to further prove his loyalty to the Eagan family, the founders of Lumon, to keep his position and not risk being terminated like his predecessor. It’s like Tillman said; the pressure is on for Mr. Milchick now, and if he doesn’t deliver like Lumon is certainly expecting him to, the punishment will likely fall straight to him, and not his workers. Tillman’s performance as Mr. Milchick is arguably the most underrated in the entire show, and an expanded role in Season 2 may see him finally earn the awards recognition he deserves.

What Else Has Tramell Tillman Been In?

Tramell Tillman made his acting debut 10 years ago in Difficult People, the Hulu Original series starring Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner, and he has since had mostly small, non-recurring roles in TV series until Severance. Last year, he featured alongside Christine Taylor and Kiernan Shipka in Sweethearts, the Max Original comedy, and he’s also been set to star in Barron’s Cove, the crime thriller starring Garrett Hedlund and Stephen Lang that’s yet to secure an official release date. Tillman will also star alongside Tom Cruise later this year in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which will certainly help put him on the map for many who are unfamiliar with him.

Severance Season 2 premieres this Friday, January 17. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage on Season 2, including Lane's full conversation with Tillman, and watch Severance on Apple TV+.

Severance Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. Cast John Turturro , Christopher Walken , Adam Scott , Britt Lower , Zach Cherry , Tramell Tillman , Jen Tullock , Dichen Lachman , Michael Chernus Patricia Arquette , Sarah Bock , Marc Geller , Michael Cumpsty Streaming Service(s) AppleTV+ Showrunner Dan Erickson , Mark Friedman

