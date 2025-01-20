Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Severance Season 2 premiere.

Now that we’re finally here in Season 2 of Severance, there are some stark shifts in power dynamics. Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette) has been suspended from her duties, and Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) has set up shop as the new manager of the severed floor. In his place is the severed floor’s new deputy manager, Miss Huang (Sarah Bock), who is the only minor we’ve seen working for Lumon Industries. But don’t let her baby face fool you into looking past her. Miss Huang is no laughing matter, especially considering who she’s replacing in the severed floor chain of command.

Milchick’s Replacement in ‘Severance’ Is Even Scarier Than He Is