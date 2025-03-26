Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Severance Season 2 finale.

In the penultimate episode of Severance Season 2, Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) tries to end his own life. Earlier in the season, the innie had started a somewhat romantic relationship with his outie's wife, Gretchen (Merritt Wever), who had been invited to visit him as part of an office perk doubling as a blackmailing strategy. However, feeling guilty about what she perceives as cheating on her husband, Gretchen decides to end things with innie Dylan, leaving him utterly devastated. Now, instead of going the Helly R. (Britt Lower) route and opting for a radical solution, Dylan simply decides to terminate his employment at Lumon, thus ensuring that his severed in-office version will cease to exist. The only problem is that Dylan George, the outie, does not want Dylan G., the innie, to go away.

While initially this seems to be born out of nothing but spite, with Dylan telling his innie off for having kissed Gretchen, things rapidly take a turn. In his written response to the resignation request, Dylan's outie infinitely praises his innie for being brave, for standing up for his own chance at a life, and for being there for his friends. It's an extremely touching moment that stands in sharp contrast with Mark's (Adam Scott) own interaction with his innie, in which he asks his Lumon-approved version to basically kill himself in order to save Gemma (Dichen Lachman). It's also a moment that serves to confirm a feeling that the more discerning Severance watcher has been having since Season 1: when it comes to the folks at Lumon, from the bosses to the underlings, Dylan is most definitely the show's MVP.

Dylan's Bravery Saves the Day in 'Severance' Season 2

Image via AppleTV+

You might be thinking something along the lines of "what about Helly R.?" or "shouldn't we be praising Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman)?" Those characters are all great in their own right, but Dylan's outie sure has a point when he fawns over his innie's bravery. More than once across Seasons 1 and 2, Dylan's courage and self-sacrifice save the day. In the first season, he lets go of his own desire to meet his family, particularly the child he has just found out about, in order to stay behind and hold down the fort as Mark, Helly, and Irving (John Turturro) go out into the world during the Overtime Contingency.

Sure, the promise is that they will be freed from their particular hell after their rebellion, but when push comes to shove, Dylan only has one shot at finding out about his outie's true life, instead of the life he fantasizes about while stuck at MDR. Dylan has always dreamed about the person he is outside the office, and the Season 1 finale is the only chance he has to find out if his outie lives up to his expectations. There is no certainty that the MDR rebellion will work, and, to be honest, it doesn't exactly play out as they wanted. Therefore, Dylan squanders his shot at finding out more about who he is in order to hold down the levers that allow his fellow innies to roam the outside world. Of course, there's also the fact that he is the one who gets the waffle party at the end of Season 1, but he never once complains about what he has to do. He accepts his role with determination and grace, giving his outie every reason to feel proud of him.

And he does it all over again in Season 2. Noticing Dylan's burning desire to get to know his family and taking advantage of the fact that he didn't get his night out, Mr. Milchick brings Gretchen into the picture as a way to keep him under control. The promise of a few encounters with Gretchen is enough to break Dylan apart from the rest of MDR for a while, and when she leaves, it seems as if Dylan will be lost forever. However, once again, he overcomes his own feelings of desperation and rushes to help Helly as she tries to neutralize Mr. Milchick so that Mark can save Gemma. Now, this time, he has a little help from his outie, who basically gives him a pep talk through paper. Still, not everyone would be as quick as Dylan to jump from hopelessness to heroism.

Dylan is the Heart and Soul of MDR in 'Severance'