Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Apple TV+'s Severance is a show full of colorful characters. From Irving's (John Turturro) kind and silly persona to Ms. Cobel's (Patricia Arquette) piercing gaze, we initially believe the cast can't get much stranger, only to be introduced to someone like Gwendoline Christie's Lorna in Mammalians Nurturable, who's immediately convinced Mark (Adam Scott) and Helly's (Britt Lower) arrival in her department means they wish to kill her. However, there is one character who we were already introduced to via brief cameos in Season 1 but is immediately having a thoroughly unsettling effect on the entirety of Severance's second season so far: Natalie (Sydney Cole Alexander).

Episode 3, "Who is Alive?," gave us the most Natalie we have seen in one episode as we saw her deliver Milchick's (Trammel Tillman) "gift" from the mysterious and sinister Lumon Board as well as visit Devon's (Jen Tullock) husband, Ricken (Michael Chernus) to propose a new version of his book, The You You Are, specifically for innies. Through Alexander's fantastic performance, her character provides a fascinatingly complex relationship with the Board and heightens the series' overall tension by giving us someone who has to hold both her commitment and fear to the Board within herself at all times.

Sydney Cole Alexander's Performance Personifies the Tone of 'Severance'