Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Severance Season 2 premiere.

Just last week, Severance’s long-awaited Season 2 returned with an electrifying first episode. Die-hard fans of the Apple TV+ show waited nearly three years to venture back into Lumon's eerie, white halls — and director Ben Stiller and writer Dan Erickson boggled our minds once again with an entirely new MDR team! But who exactly are these three strangers?

We pick up right where Mark Scout’s (Adam Scott) innie last mentally checked out at his brother-in-law’s party — though, according to new severed floor manager Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman), five months have passed. When Mark arrives at MDR headquarters, however, he's the only one still standing from the original group. Instead of his old coworkers, other Lumon employees are sitting at their desks. "Hello, Ms. Cobel" ushers in a replacement MDR team, consisting of Gwendolyn Y. (Alia Shawkat), Mark W. (Bob Balaban), and Dario R. (Stefano Carannante). Surprisingly, these employees have minimal screen time in the episode, which is unfortunate, as their backgrounds offer valuable insight into the other Lumon branches.

The MDR Replacements Are Exact Counterparts to the Old Team in 'Severance' Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

Season 2's first episode cleverly locks us into the perspective of Mark's innie, giving us little context on what transpired on the outside those past five months. After learning that Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) appears to be his outie's wife, who everyone believed was dead, Mark is freaked out by it all. Naturally, this triggers him to rush to the wellness center first thing upon returning to Lumon, but all former hints of the center have been walled over. What’s even more freaky is Mark's discovery of a replacement MDR team who are obvious counterparts for his absent friends.

Mark learns that the new team was hired from different severed branches of Lumon. At first glance, they all carry interesting quirks — Dario R. primarily speaks Italian, while Mark W. suggests that Mark S. change his name to avoid confusion. But this recruitment instantly becomes off-putting to Mark, who doesn't want to readjust to his old routine without his old team. As Mark is considered a "hero" within the company, the replacements also have their own curiosities to which they open up about their work backgrounds.

Apparently, their respective "Perpetuity Wings" are much different from the one we‘ve seen in Season 1. The CEO statues move like robots, while others are represented with low-budget broomsticks. It’s clear that these MDR replacements come from totally opposite branches that operate on a different scale — a fascinating revelation of how Lumon treats the company as a whole. True to Severance's ambiguous theme, unanswered questions lead to another bundle of questions, resulting in increasing acts of defiance from Mark until his old team is brought back to Lumon. Unfortunately, this also means that the new hires become sidelined far too soon in the season.

These New MDR Employees Help Us Understand the Global Scale of Lumon in 'Severance'