There are a lot of jobs at Lumon Industries, but few have a worse track record than whoever is in charge of security. In Severance Season 1, that job falls to Doug Graner, who dies at the hands of Asal Reghabi (Karen Aldridge), and in Season 2 it’s Mr. Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), who also gives his life trying to protect Lumon, albeit in a much more gruesome way. Drummond dies in an altercation with Mark (Adam Scott) and Lorne (Gwendoline Christie) after Mark accidentally shoots him in the neck with a gun designed to kill livestock. This happens when he becomes hit outie and his finger unexpectedly slips on the trigger. During a recent interview with The New York Post, Ólafsson pulled back the curtain on this moment and even spoke about how it excited him:

“I was kind of excited. I spoke to [director Ben Stiller] about it, and it’s the first time that you see real graphic violence and blood…..if you’re going to go out in any kind of show, this is the way to go out.”

The Severance Season 2 finale hit Apple TV+ on Friday, and similar to Season 1, its ending caught fans everywhere by surprise. Most of Severance Season 2 has centered around Mark’s journey to reconnect with his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman), who he believed died in a car crash until he found out she was working at Lumon as Miss Casey. However, while Mark’s outie is driven to save his wife whom he has loved and cared about for years, his innie has formed a connection of his own he’s intent on protecting. Mark’s innie falls hard for Helly R (Britt Lower) this season, who has spent time as both her innie and outie to manipulate him. Unfortunately for Gemma, his innie ultimately has the final say, and he chooses to stay at Lumon with Helly instead of leaving with her.

What Do We Know About ‘Severance’ Season 3?