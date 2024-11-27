The long wait for more Severance just got a little shorter. Ahead of the release of Season 2 of the hit of Dan Erickson's sci-fi thriller smash hit on Apple TV+, series director and executive producer Ben Stiller and star Adam Scott are joining forces to co-host a new companion podcast through Audacy. Launching with two episodes on January 7, the series will see the pair recapping, analyzing, and sharing insights from each episode as they debut. Until viewers return to Lumen Industries on January 17, they'll go back through the nine-episode first season every weekday to get viewers back up to speed on everything that's happened thus far.

Companion episodes of The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott for Season 2 will begin airing every Friday following the release of new episodes on Apple TV+. Stiller and Scott's voices won't be the only ones heard on the show, as a strong slate of guests, including cast and crew and celebrity super fans, will appear throughout the season to help dig deeper into the burning questions the twisty series leaves behind. Among those lined up thus far are series creator Erickson, executive producer Jackie Cohn, stars Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, and The Daily Show host Jon Stewart. Severance also found a perfect partner to produce the companion podcast in Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios, which has created similar programs for Succession, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us.

Season 1 of Severance followed Scott as Mark Scout, a worker at the shady Lumen Industries where all workers are forced to undergo a revolutionary procedure to separate the memories of their home and work lives - their Outies and Innies. He slowly uncovers the darker side of the company as he gets integrated into his position, a problem that becomes bigger as the mysteries bleed into his outside life. On top of the surreal central story, Mark also grapples with the tragic "death" of his wife, which ultimately pushes him to join Lumen in the first place. Stiller and Scott shared a statement touting their new show as the perfect way to get back up to speed with all the twists surrounding Mark before Season 2:

“We have severed ourselves from the world for five years making this show. While we have no memory of what happened during that time, we thought we should do a podcast for all the Innies who will have no recollection of watching, in an attempt to reintegrate them with their memory of the show. We’re happy not to be working with Lumon Industries on this podcast and instead to be bringing it to the world with Audacy Podcasts, who would never send us to the break room.”

What to Expect from 'Severance' Season 2

After Season 1 establishes the world and the personal stakes for Mark, Season 2 will be all about Mark more deeply exploring his relationships and who he is after his innie experiences the outside world. He's also dealing with the revelation that his wife, Gemma, is not only alive but also an employee working for Lumen under the name Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman). All the main cast members are returning, with Scott, Turturro, Lower, Cherry, and Lachman joined by Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, and Michael Chernus. Sarah Bock will enter the series as a new regular, joining a starry group of new additions including Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever, and Adrian Martinez.

The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott premieres on January 7 with new episodes every weekday until January 16. When Season 2 premieres on January 17, the podcast will debut new episodes every Friday. In the meantime, all episodes from Season 1 are available on Apple TV+ if you haven't yet caught up.

Watch on Apple TV+