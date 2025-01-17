Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 1.

Severance hit the ground running with a stellar first season. The central concept — a near-future sci-fi world where workers' consciousness is "severed" cleanly between their home-life "outies" and their work-life "innies," was a brilliant setup of work-a-day life in a modern corporate setting. It wasn't just that, however, adding layers of legitimate mystery and absurdist interludes throughout to capture the nightmare logic of a hypercapitalist existence, before ending on a set of incredible cliffhangers.

Season 2 resumes five months after Helly (Britt Lower) publicly lambasted Lumon Industries for "torturing" innies and Mark S. (Adam Scott) discovered Lumon wellness counselor Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) somehow seemed to be the deceased wife of his outie self. Mark S.'s innie self is shocked to find himself at Lumon, but more concerned about the absence of his old team, now replaced by Gwendolyn Y. (Alia Shawkat), Mark W. (Bob Balaban), and Dario R. (Stefano Carannante), along with the since-promoted severed floor supervisor Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman). Lumon seems to have reformed following the innie rebellion in Macrodata Refinement, but Mark can't shake his worries about the fate of his former coworkers.

Mark S. Breaks the Mark Alliance on Day One

Image via Apple TV+

It doesn't take long for Mark S. to try and shake things up, attempting to frame Mark W. by writing a note to Mark W.'s outie on Lumon stationary that threatens the company. Milchick knows it's Mark S.'s note and reads it aloud (though he's more concerned with being called a "shambolic rube" than its bomb threat). The new team, confused and angry, have questions for Mark S., but the latter is mostly frustrated because he can't be reunited with his original team. Mark S. is demoted from Department Chief but distracts Milchick and co. by pretending he sabotaged the kitchenette, running down the hallway to Milchick's office — which used to belong to Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette).

Mark S. grabs the office speaker that connects to the Lumon Board, begging them to reconnect him with Helly R., Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), and Irving B. (John Turturro). Angry, Milchick escorts Mark S. to the elevator, and even though Mark S. is convinced he's been fired, he's back at work at Lumon the next day — with Dylan G., Irving, and Helly R. emerging from the elevator behind him. The newly reunited team are then escorted by new severed floor deputy manager Miss Huang (Sarah Bock), a literal child, to a meeting with Milchick. They're led to the Break Room — but instead of torture and punishment, they find Milchick, cushy chairs, and a flashy TV set-up. Evidently, Milchick is doing what every teacher does when they don't want to do the lesson themselves: he's playing a video.

Even Lumon Pivots To Video Sometimes

Image via Apple TV+

Milchick tells Mark S. and crew that "What you're about to see will be shown to every innie who sets foot in this building after today. I hope it will give you a sense of Lumon's feelings." The video that plays is called Lumon is Listening!, and it's a claymation estravaganza. "Oh, hi!," a talking Lumon Administrative Building (Branch 501) with eyes and a mouth says, in the voice of what sure seems to be (uncredited) Keanu Reeves, "You probably don't recognize me from this angle." The building goes on to talk about all the changes that have occurred for it since 1870 (we see a time-lapse), especially now that Lumon operates in 206 countries.

The building then goes on to discuss the "Macrodat Uprising," showing claymation figures of Mark S. and team working before the scene changes to Mark and Helly fiddling with switches in the security office (complete with a Shiva-like multitude of arms). We see claymation Irving standing on a desk, saying "Let's burn this place to the ground," his hair bursting into flames, and Mark and Helly's Season 1 kiss. The narrator also promises that there are new reforms that have been made as a result of their rebellion, like "fruit leather, beans, Christmas mints, and salsa" in the vending machines, with new incentives including hall passes, pineapple bobbing, and a "brand new, playful mirror room." The animated building thanks Kier for the innies' heroism and the "Macrodat Uprising" before the video ends. Before he leaves the Break Room, Milchick gives the four innies a choice: either stay at Lumon with a fresh start, or freely leave the company.

Meet Irving B., Dylan G.'s Favorite Perk

Image via Apple TV+

Once left alone in the Break Room, the four finally start sharing stories about their above-ground experiences. Mark S. admits his outie knows the author Ricken Hale (Michael Chernus), and also, somehow, Cobel. The biggest shock to the group comes when Mark S. reveals that his outie's wife supposedly died years ago, but she's... the now-disappeared Ms. Casey. Meanwhile, Helly lies about her experience, claiming her outie lived alone and was watching mundane TV in sweatpants before she confessed the truth to a gardener she found outside. Irving questions Helly about this supposed "night gardener," but, when pressed on what he saw, only goes so far as to say, "It's not our world up there" before leaving the room.

While Dylan G. takes off in pursuit of Irving B., Mark S. and Helly R. take a walk, and Helly asks a few questions about what Mark S. is going to do, though she clearly has reservations. Mark S. wants to help his outie, but Helly emphasizes that the innies and outies aren't the same, and that they don't owe their outies anything. Still, she agrees to help Mark S. find Ms. Casey since she seems to be an innie just like them. Though she's a bit raw, Helly's going to stay. Dylan G. finds Irving B. approaching the exit door, and the latter admits he found Burt (Christopher Walken), but that Burt was married. Clearly, Irving is heartbroken, and attempts to leave through the door before Dylan implores him to stay and they hug.

Irving B. admits in their lingering hug that he woke up in an apartment before his excursion to see Burt. His outie had painted numerous paintings of a long, dark hallway leading to a black door with a downward arrow, and he wanted Dylan G. to know the truth about it before he left. During their embrace, Dylan G. gives the sweetest speech in Severance history. "Look," he says, "I'm sorry that Outie Burt has a hot husband or whatever, but he's not the point. Innie Burt is the guy you fell for, and I know, because I encouraged the courtship." Irving wants his pain to be over, but Dylan argues that Burt's innie wouldn't want Irving B. to cease to exist — because Dylan G. wouldn't want that, either. "Dylan," Irving G. says with an emotional smile, "I'm your favorite perk." "Don't bring them into this," Dylan replies, before encouraging Irving to get to the bottom of it all regarding the mysterious door.

'Severance's Season 2 Premiere Teases a Bigger Connection to Ms. Casey

Image via Apple TV+

After the pair's emotional moment, Dylan G. is called away to see Milchick, expecting another confrontation between them — only to be met with the revelation that his outie's wife's name is Gretchen. Milchick leads Dylan G. through a secret door in his office, and apologizes for not hearing Dylan G.'s needs. He also reveals that Lumon is in the process of building an Outie Family Visitation Suite, but Dylan is the only one who knows about it. Given that all of Dylan G.'s coworkers are single, Milchick explains he doesn't want resentment brewing among them. Promising to keep mum, Dylan reunites with the rest of the team in the MDR office, with everyone agreeing to stay at Lumon — including Irving. Mark S. proceeds to refine some macrodata, and the scene quickly cuts to a connected screen (both indicating 68%) for a project called "Cold Harbor, IDNO. 02-103733." On another computer screen, we see Ms. Casey's face, along with actively monitored stats (she's at a healthy 98.6 degrees). Whatever the macrodata refinement is, it's connected to her and her disappearance.

Severance Season 2 has officially started with a bang. We know a lot after Episode 1, even if it will take time to pay off: Helly's hiding her Lumon heritage, Macrodata Refinement is tied to some messed-up project involving Ms. Casey called "Cold Harbor," Lumon's hierarchy is in flux, and it seems like the "Macrodat Uprising" has had some effect on the company's practices and leadership, though not the one the team hoped for. It's a strong setup for new challenges and a clear focus: figure out whatever Cold Harbor is, and damn the consequences.

New episodes of Severance Season 2 are available to stream every Friday on Apple TV+.

10 10 Severance Review Severance deepens mysteries and adeptly sets up greater challenges in the Season 2 premiere. Pros The characters' performances really dial up in Season 2's first episode, reflecting their world-altering new experiences well after the finale of Season 1.

As a good season opener should, it satisfactorily bridges Season 1's final events and opens up new vistas and mysteries.

The script is smartly peppered with emotional moments that evolve character relationships and give each actor opportunities to shine.

Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. Release Date February 18, 2022 Cast John Turturro , Christopher Walken , Adam Scott , Britt Lower , Zach Cherry , Tramell Tillman , Jen Tullock , Dichen Lachman , Michael Chernus Patricia Arquette , Sarah Bock , Marc Geller , Michael Cumpsty Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Writers Dan Erickson Streaming Service(s) AppleTV+ Directors Ben Stiller Expand

