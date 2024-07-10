The Big Picture Severance Season 2 returns Jan 17, 2025 with 10 episodes dropping weekly, starring Adam Scott and the original ensemble cast.

Ben Stiller returns as director and executive producer, with new faces like Gwendoline Christie and Alia Shawkat joining the cast.

Season 1 of Severance received critical acclaim and award nominations, holding a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Audiences are expected to return to Lumon Industries on Friday, January 17, 2025, as Apple TV+ announces the return of its smash-hit series, Severance. The follow-up season will consist of 10 episodes with one new installment dropping weekly through March 21, 2025. Adam Scott (Party Down) is set to reprise his role as Mark, with the return of the critically celebrated ensemble which includes Britt Lower (Man Seeking Woman), Tramell Tillman (Dietland), Zach Cherry (Fallout), Jen Tullock (Perry Mason), Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black), Dichen Lachman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), John Turturro (The Big Lebowski), Christopher Walken (Dune: Part Two), and Patricia Arquette (The Act).

Along with the exciting release update, viewers are also invited to enjoy a sneak peek of Severance’s sophomore season. As a voiceover pledges their devotion to the company, the main characters can be seen heading in for another day of work at the biotechnology company. What follows are bits and pieces of what’s to come for Mark and the rest of his pals who dared to disturb the severance barrier.

Emmy Award-winner Ben Stiller will return to Severance as its director and executive producer, the latter of which he’ll be joined in by the show’s creator and writer, Dan Erickson. As if the returning members of the absolutely stacked cast weren’t enough, Season 2 will introduce a gaggle of fresh yet familiar faces including Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Bob Balaban (Gosford Park), Sarah Bock (Bruiser), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast), John Noble (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Stefano Carannate (Blue Bloods), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga), and Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie).

‘Severance’ Has a Hold On Audiences and Critics

When the first season of Severance clocked in on Apple TV+ back in 2022, audiences immediately jumped on the workplace thriller. That first set of episodes currently holds the bragging rights of a 97% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with Season 2 expected to continue to land the love. When award season rolled around, the title was on the tip of everyone’s tongues, nabbing nominations and wins from such events as the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the WGAs, and more.

We’re beyond delighted to know that following an onslaught of bumps in the road for production, Severance Season 2 has officially set its release date for early 2025. Check out the fresh teaser above and stream the first season of the hit series now on Apple TV+.

Severance Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. Release Date February 18, 2022 Creator Dan Erickson Cast Adam Scott , Zach Cherry , Britt Lower , Tramell Tillman , Jen Tullock , Dichen Lachman , Christopher Walken Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Directors Ben Stiller Expand

