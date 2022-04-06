Apple TV+ has some great news for Severance fans. You can prepare to clock in again, because the critically acclaimed series has been renewed for Season 2. The announcement was made by Apple through a short video that uses the now-familiar primitive computer from Lumon Industries. The series centers around employees from a company that offers them the opportunity to surgically separate their memories from personal lives and work, just so they can focus on productivity.

The series is produced and directed by Ben Stiller, who celebrated the renewal on social media. The actor and director also released an official statement in which he reveals the series has been in the works for years, and that the plan is to have more seasons:

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement. It has been a long road bringing ‘Severance’ to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Kier!”

The last bit of Stiller’s statement makes a reference to Kier Egan (Marc Geller), the founder of Lumon Industries who is presumably dead – even though fan theories speculate that the entrepreneur is very much alive. Across Severance’s first season, Kier has acquired a deity-like presence, with some characters going as far as putting together an altar to worship him. This is, of course, an exaggeration of the real-life devotion that some people feel towards figures like Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos, and just one of the elements of modern life that the series criticizes.

The head of programming at Apple TV+, Matt Cherniss, also celebrated the Season 2 greenlight and added that the plan is to go deeper into the story:

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, ‘Severance’ has imagined an existence that’s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters. We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”

Severance is created by Dan Erickson, who made his series writing debut with it. The series stars Adam Scott (Parks & Recreation), Patricia Arquette (Boyhood), John Turturro (The Batman), Britt Lower (Future Man), Zach Cherry (Most Dangerous Game), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World: Dominion), Jen Tullock (Perry Mason), Tramell Tillman (Dietland), Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black) and Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter).

Apple TV+ releases the anticipated final episode of Season 1 from Severance this Friday. Check out the announcement video in Ben Stiller's post below:

Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

