It can be safely argued, at this point, that when it comes to choosing where to watch your favorite shows, Apple TV+ has quietly become the home to some of the best streaming options. Most people would reference a series like Ted Lasso when asked to namedrop the title that first launched Apple TV+ into mainstream awareness, but in the wake of other outstanding dramas such as For All Mankind, The Morning Show, and Foundation, an initially unassuming sci-fi thriller also premiered on the platform — and swiftly made its mark as one of the most original concepts ever put on the small screen.

It's been almost three years since Severance Season 1, created by Dan Erickson, first debuted, and while anticipation for more has only grown since that cliffhanger finale, Season 2 speaks to the adage that good things can absolutely come (or, in this case, return) to those who are willing to wait for it. It would be one thing if Severance's follow-up season immediately attempted to answer every lingering question viewers have. Instead, it deftly unspools an even greater and more thrilling sci-fi mystery, forcing you to realize just how deep the rabbit hole that is Lumon Industries truly goes — and making an incredibly strong case for itself as one of the best shows of the year, again.

What Is 'Severance' Season 2 About?

On the heels of a finale that dropped several bombshells about Lumon and the long-term, controversial effects of the titular severance program, none may have been more shocking than the revelation for Mark's (Adam Scott) innie that Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), Lumon's wellness counselor, is also Gemma, his outie's wife — who had previously been believed to be deceased. Yet, as Season 2 swiftly reveals, Dylan's (Zach Cherry) daring choice to flip the overtime contingency switch, plunging everyone's innies into life outside Lumon, has unexpected repercussions for the Macrodata Refinement team when they finally return to work. For Helly (Britt Lower), she's now all too aware of her outie's true role in Lumon, and inwardly wrestles with just how much to disclose to the rest of the group. Irving (John Turturro), who had tried to contact his former co-worker Burt (Christopher Walken) on the outside, has been confronted by evidence that someone he has feelings for happens to be in another relationship. As for Mark, Ms. Casey's unmasking is a tricky situation to navigate, now that his innie has information his outie doesn't — and he's about to be heading right back into the lion's den to track her down.

The finale's ripple effects also play out for those in positions of power at the mysterious company. Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), AKA Mrs. Selvig, faces heavy scrutiny for allowing such a significant breach to happen under her watch, and ultimately decides to go on a journey of self-discovery in an attempt to rediscover her true purpose at Lumon. Meanwhile, severed floor supervisor Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman) attempts to revive morale among the employees, viewing their act of rebellion as something that can be remedied with the right combination of new snacks in the vending machine as well as a newly instituted retreat. In terms of a more public-facing presence, Helly's outie, who has now been revealed as the daughter of Lumon's CEO, must find a way to save face over her innie's unexpected outburst at that company gala in the Season 1 finale. As Mark's innie covertly attempts to find Ms. Casey while he's on the clock, accompanied by Helly, their efforts lead them into previously undiscovered departments inside Lumon, covering new terrain inside the building (and meeting new faces) that leads us to ponder the full extent of what this company is actually doing behind the scenes.

'Severance' Season 2 Answers as Many Questions as It Raises