Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Severance Season 2.

Although 75% of his character is the embodiment of a “nice guy,” Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale is a more pivotal character than you might think in Apple TV+'s Severance. His glib and puffed-up literary style, as heard in his esteemed-for-some-reason book The You You Are, serves as a perfect guide for feeble minds in desperate need of any available inspiration, including those of our beloved innies. Portrayed by actor Michael Chernus, Ricken’s aloofness and general politeness have solidified him as a surefire source of comic relief in such a dark and mysterious series. But thanks to the release of his latest book, he’s caught the attention of the sinister company behind severance.

It’s Time To Start Taking Ricken’s Role in ‘Severance’ Seriously

Image via Apple TV+

Ricken’s lack of true self-awareness and simple-minded contributions to Devon (Jen Tullock) and Mark’s (Adam Scott) relatively intellectual conversations offer some well-earned moments of tension release, but they also make him an easy character to dismiss. His involvement with severance actually ties him into the series as a much stronger support beam than most of us are probably willing to give him credit for. Although he had no idea it was happening, it was his words that sparked the Macrodat Uprising, and this accidental gesture has not gone unnoticed by Lumon.

We chuckled when Ricken treated the loss of Mark’s advance copy of his book with the same pain as Devon’s pregnancy contractions. We even sympathized when he confided in Mark a sense of impostor syndrome about the way he speaks. But things got serious when Natalie (Sydney Cole Alexander) unapologetically made an appearance at his house in Severance Season 2 Episode 3. Fully stroking his ego, she offered that he purposefully write a new version of his book specifically for severed innies.

We, the audience, could have guessed just as much as Devon (and Natalie, for that matter) that this new version of Ricken’s book would become blatantly Lumon-ized. In Severance Season 2 Episode 5, Ricken edits some of his new pages with Devon, who is reasonably against the whole idea. Devon calls out the pages for contradicting what he wrote in his previous book, and she voices her concerns that he shouldn’t go through with the project. Ricken presents the argument that “Nat”s publishing deal is the most important creative opportunity he’s probably ever received, and that following through would make a significant financial difference for their family. Having been tagged by the most dangerous power in the series, poor Ricken is now caught between begging his wife to just let him have this big break and abstaining from building any deliberate affiliation with Lumon.

What’s So Great About Ricken’s Book in ‘Severance,’ Anyway?

Image via Apple TV+

The You You Are, which You are welcome to purchase here in the real world, is riddled with Ricken’s self-absorbed personality. The book’s language is decorated and scholarly enough to make one feel inferior to the author, thus designating said reader in evident need of this book. The vocabulary that embellishes his sentences gives less-learned minds a sense of true education.

Ricken also conveys a sense of sophistication by using incorrect idioms (i.e., “bury your head in the sand like a duck”) about as often as Michael Scott, or false idioms which are effective enough to someone who doesn’t know any better than what they’re reading. Through a seemingly never-ending stream of tangential lists and run-on sentences, Ricken helps the reader to reflect on and ponder themes of individuality, personal identity, autonomy, sovereignty, oneness, and the singular self.

Ricken Makes the Perfect New Recruit for Lumon in ‘Severance’