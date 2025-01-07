If you are stoked to watch Severance Season 2 and, like most of us, have been waiting to check out the new episodes for a couple of years, we have excellent news for you. The reviews for the new season are in, and the Apple TV+ show managed to land a perfect score ten days ahead of its premiere — the sci-fi show is currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a perfect 100% score.

It's possible that this number changes once more reviews start coming in, but it's unlikely that the show gets a dead drop in ratings after it officially premieres. In any case, fans of the show can already rest assured that the new episodes have proven themselves to be worth the wait. At the very least, they'll be able to discover what happened to Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry) and Irving (John Turturro) at Lumon after they kicked out their revolution — or did they? The trailer released last month suggests that, despite their best efforts, nothing's changed.

In her 10/10 review of the new episodes, Collider's Carly Lane wrote that the new season of Severance "deftly unspools an even greater and more thrilling sci-fi mystery," and that "the rabbit hole that is Lumon Industries" goes a lot further down than we might have initially thought. Lane also noted that the season doesn't answer all of the fans' burning questions, but suggested that this is not a problem at all. In fact, she called it "one of the best shows of the year, again."

'Severance' Season 2 Is Already Considered One Of The Best Of 2025

Image via Apple TV+

As the 100% score suggests, several other critics joined Lane in praising the new season of Severance. Consequence's Liz Shannon Miller wrote that "it's hard not to love a show this beautiful," and Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall called the new season "as exciting, surprising, darkly funny and distinct as before." Last but not least, Lauren Sarner from the New York Post commented that in the age in which entertainment often feels like it was "made by algorithm," Severance stands out as "a rare show that feels like a singular creative vision."

Once again, Severance is helmed by Dan Erickson (Chambers) and the returning cast also features Tramell Tillman (Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning), Jen Tullock (Perry Mason), Dichen Lachman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Michael Chernus (A Complete Unknown), Christopher Walken (Dune: Part Two) and Patricia Arquette (Gonzo Girl). New cast members include Alia Shawkat (Blink Twice), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (La Palma), Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday), Merrit Weaver (Memory), John Noble (Cowboy Bebop) and Bob Balaban (Asteroid City).

Apple TV+ debuts the new season of Severance on January 17. You can check out the trailer below:

