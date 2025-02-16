With the recent release of the latest episode, “Trojan’s Horse,” we’re now halfway through the second season of Severance, and Apple TV+’s twisty sci-fi series is living up the hype, and then some. Severance Season 2 debuted to rave reviews, earning a nearly perfect score of 98% from critics and a solid 77% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the show has dominated the TV conversation since its premiere on January 17. Severance has climbed to the top of Apple TV+ streaming charts, currently occupying the #1 spot at the time of writing, where it has been, and shows no sign of leaving. The series wasted no time displacing Silo (Rebecca Ferguson) upon its premiere, and it has since held off newer arrivals like Prime Target that were gunning for the top spot.

Featuring in the lead role of Severance is Adam Scott, who portrays Mark Scout, the leader of the Macrodata Refinement team on Lumon’s severed floor. Filling in the roles of his three team members are Zach Cherry as the quick-witted and loveable Dylan George, along with Britt Lower as Helly R/Helena Eagen, the descendant of Lumon founder Kier Eagen who is only on the severed floor to help push her father’s (Jame Eagen, Lumon's current CEO) agenda on the world. Last but certainly not least, John Turturro fills in the role of Irving Bailiff, the veteran refiner who finds himself in a romantic entanglement with Burt (Christopher Walken), who was once the leader of Lumon’s Optics and Design department but has since retired. Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, and Patricia Arquette all star in Severance as well.

What Other Shows Are Charting in the Apple TV+ Top 10?

Sitting behind Severance in the Apple TV+ charts is the newest season of Mythic Quest, the quirky comedy starring Rob Mcelhenney and Charlotte Nicdao. Following behind Mythic Quest in the #3 spot is Prime Target, the drama starring Leo Wodall and Quintessa Swindell that’s due to air its next episode on Wednesday, February 19. Other shows in the Apple TV+ top 10 are Ted Lasso, which is sitting comfortably at #4 despite going off the air more than a year ago, Shrinking, which recently debuted its second season and has already been greenlit for Season 3, and Dark Matter, which kicked off production on Season 2 just a few days ago.

The first five episodes of Severance Season 2 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Severance on Apple TV+.