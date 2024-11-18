Mondays are an absolute drag — just ask the characters of Apple TV+’s Severance. In a teaser that not only commiserates with viewers about the worst day of the week, a few key cast members make a brief appearance, foreshadowing what’s to come when the second season kicks off in the new year. John Turturro’s (The Batman) Irving is back in a nightmare situation that sees the return of the mysterious black goo from Season 1. Staring blankly ahead at his work computer, Irving can only look on in horror and disbelief as the sludgy liquid pours over the walls of his cubicle before overflowing onto his keyboard. Shoving himself back in his chair, he snaps out of it after his co-worker, Dylan (Zach Cherry), brings him back to reality. As the teaser’s caption reminds audiences, there are only eight more Mondays left until the highly-anticipated return of Apple TV+’s workplace thriller on January 17.

The black goo in today’s teaser directly points back to one of the mysteries from the premiere season of Severance, which once again saw Turturro’s Irving afflicted by the gross substance. While we found out a little bit about why this happened to Irving after he took a brief nap in his cubicle, there’s clearly so much more lurking below the surface with just about everything at Lumon Industries. Along with Turturro and Cherry, a handful of your favorite employees cast members are back for the sophomore season. Included in the lineup are Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, Britt Lower, and Tramell Tillman.

Meanwhile, the team at Lumon Industries will be onboarding a slew of new names to toe the line between work and life, with the casting additions of Alia Shawkat (The Old Man), Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday), Bob Balaban (Gosford Park), John Noble (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast), Adrian Martinez (Focus), Stefano Carannante (Blue Bloods), Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie) and more.

Who’s Behind Season 2 of ‘Severance’?

Ben Stiller is returning for more fun in the psychological thriller’s second season, directing five episodes of the sophomore installment, with fellow helmers, Uta Briesewitz (Stranger Things), Samuel Donovan (The Crown), and Jessica Lee Gagné, also shaping the next chapter of the story. After penning the second half of the upcoming season, Beau Willimon will also be serving the series as its co-showrunner alongside Mark Friedman.

You can check out the latest teaser for Severance Season 2 above and tune in on January 17 for the debut episode. In the meantime, head over to Apple TV+ to stream the first season of Severance.

