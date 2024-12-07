Severance heads, get ready to return to Lumon in just over one month. Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for Severance Season 2, which is coming to Apple TV+ on January 17. It’s been nearly three years since the first season of Severance concluded on Apple TV+, and after a troubling production that led to countless delays and many people thinking Severance would never return, it’s safe to say that we’re officially back. The first trailer for Season 2 takes the story in a different direction than perhaps many were expecting; instead of the crew who turned the world upside down by swapping their personalities outside the office being severely punished, they are treated as celebrities and are now the new face of, as Mr. Milchick would say, “severance reform.”

Severance tells the story of office workers at Lumon Industries, a corporation that forces its employees to undergo a mandatory procedure called severance to work at the company. Once a person undergoes the severance procedure, their life is completely split in two, with their work personality and memories being completely cut off from their personal life and memories, and vice versa. Essentially, a person at work has no idea who they are at home, and someone at home has no idea what they do for work. The series was created by Dan Erickson, and comedy actor Ben Stiller has directed more episodes of Severance than anyone else. The show won two Emmys in 2022 for Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Music Composition, and Still was nominated for a Television Award for his work directing the episode “The We We Are.”

Who Stars in ‘Severance’?

Featuring in the lead role of Severance is Parks & Recreation veteran Adam Scott, who was nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Mark Scout in the mind-twisting sci-fi series. Patricia Arquette was also nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Harmony Cobel, one of the few people working at Lumon who is not severed. John Turturro also stars in the series as Irving Bailiff, and Christopher Walken features as Burt Goodman. Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, and Tramell Tillman star in Severance, and all will reprise their respective roles in the second season, coming next year to Apple TV+.

Severance Season 2 premieres on January 17. Check out the official trailer for Season 2 above and watch Severance Season 1 on Apple TV+.

