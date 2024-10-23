Today, Apple TV+ is inviting audiences to step inside the conference room and return to Lumon Industries in the brand-new trailer for the second season of its hit series, Severance. It’s been more than two years since the first season of the series wrapped, and we’re finally just a few months away from the next lineup of episodes, which are set to air weekly on the streamer from January 17 to March 21. In the debut teaser, Adam Scott’s Mark Scout and the rest of the corporate gang are back and - whether they’re ready or not - will be pushed to the edge after pressing their luck with the barrier that has done so much to separate their work and home lives.

The first season of the sci-fi thriller series introduced viewers to Scott’s Mark, one of the many workers at Lumon Industries who has agreed to undergo surgery that separates his home life from his work life. The idea behind the procedure is to get a better performance from the employees, but Mark is the opposite of productive after he begins to uncover a heaping pile of lies and deceit. Doing what any of us would do, he ropes his co-workers into the mess and the team soon begins to really dig into the bizarre reality they’ve signed up for.

Meet the Faces of ‘Severance’

Along with Scott returning to the role of Mark - a performance for which he received an Emmy nomination - the second season will also see the return of a slew of other returning names including John Turturro (The Batman), Tramell Tillman (Godfather of Harlem), Britt Lower (Man Seeking Woman), Zach Cherry (Fallout), Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black), Christopher Walken (Dune: Part Two), Patricia Arquette (Medium), and Dichen Lachman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), with Sarah Bock (Bruiser) joining as a series regular. Ben Stiller returns as the show’s director on the first five episodes and also serves as an executive producer, the latter of which he does alongside the production’s creator and writer, Dan Erickson. Other directors this season include Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné.

‘Severance’s Future

Beyond Season 2, the show hasn’t received an order for a third installment, however that doesn’t mean that plans aren’t already being made. Earlier this month, one of the show’s writers, Mohamad El Masri, shared the team’s strategy for the rest of the storyline and, while he doesn’t address specifics, he teased that there’s plenty more to come.

“There was always a thinking ahead to future seasons. Even in Season 2, we were talking about, what is the end game and how does this show end? A lot of work was talking about that. I think there’s a natural overlap that happens, especially with the second season of a show, that you’ve got to keep [the momentum] going. People are interested, people are watching, and now with Season 2, you really have to sort of think about, not just what is Season 2 going to deliver in a satisfying way, but how does this set up season 3 and beyond?"

You can check out the debut trailer for Severance Season 2 above and get caught up on the first season now streaming on Apple TV+.

Severance Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. Release Date February 18, 2022 Creator Dan Erickson Cast Adam Scott , Zach Cherry , Britt Lower , Tramell Tillman , Jen Tullock , Dichen Lachman , Christopher Walken Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Directors Ben Stiller Expand

