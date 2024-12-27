Things are about to get super weird next year when Apple TV+’s Severance finally returns with its second highly anticipated season. The new installment was announced in 2022 and began production that same year. However, in May 2023, everything was put on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which lasted until September and November, respectively. Filming of Severance Season 2 then resumed on January 29, 2024, and wrapped about three months later.

As we await more mysterious incidents at Lumon when the psychological thriller resumes, fans should expect even more unanswered questions, according to Tramell Tillman, who portrays Mr. Milchick. He told TV Insider, “The brand of this show is that the more you dig, the more questions you have,” adding that viewers will learn more about Lumon and its employees this season, including his character.

Elaborating on Severance Season 2, Tillman finds it somewhat similar to the prequel chapter in terms of the characters’ identity and “curiosity.”

“My takeaway from Season 1 is very similar to my takeaway in Season 2. The first line in Season 1 is ‘Who are you?’ I think this show speaks a lot about identity and who we are to each other. I think that’s still there. We’ll have to see about Season 2, but you can sort of see the characters are almost bleeding into the work world and their personal lives. The curiosity doesn’t leave. It’s more about their traits instead of the memories.”

Tramell Tillman Compares ‘Severance’ to The Corporate World

Severance debuted on Apple TV+ on February 18, 2022, with nine episodes that ended in April of the same year. The series was such a masterpiece that not only did it become critically acclaimed, but it also earned fourteen Emmy nominations and won in two categories. Breaking down the debut season’s storyline, Tillman said:

“Look at Season 1: How often were the innies distracted with each other? It’s the desire to connect. We’re not islands. We all need to have a level of camaraderie in whatever sense that is. That desire, that need to have a sense of community and camaraderie, is so important. And Milchick knows that, which is why he builds these incentives. He has the melon party, the egg bar, the dance experience, because all of that feeds productivity.”

Earlier in the interview, the actor also noted that, given his experience in America’s corporate world, he can relate to the need for workers to keep their personal lives out of the office. This, to him, is very similar to what happened in Severance, as he buttressed:

“I think that’s very similar to the severance procedure. It’s not a chip in your head. And I think we all do it in many ways, keeping certain aspects of our humanity away from other levels. That may be the draw for this show because it’s a human quality.”

The second season of Severance premieres on January 17, 2025. Season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+.

