"Miss Marsha White, ninth floor." The password comes from Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), at the end of Season 2 Episode 9, "The After Hours." As Severance's latest finale looms near, there's no doubt some answers will be given, but more questions and mysteries will surely be left for a potential Season 3. Putting aside the theories and the anticipation, there's more to "The After Hours" than meets the eye.

While the password by Cobel and the episode's title itself are a direct reference to a creepy segment from the granddaddy of weird, dark television, The Twilight Zone, what seems like a mere Easter egg takes on a deeper meaning when you realize how much there is in common between the department store mannequins in the original Twilight Zone episode and the severed workers at Lumon Industries.

What Is 'The Twilight Zone's "The After Hours" About?

A young woman, Marsha White (Anne Francis), enters a department store on an errand to find a gold thimble to gift to her mother. Rod Serling’s famous narration skills emphasize how ordinary the errand is for Marsha, and hints at how the day will end very differently for her when she finds it. As several customers wait for an elevator, Marsha steps into an express elevator no one else notices, and is taken to the ninth floor, where she’s told by the operator she will find her gift. On the darkly lit floor, the young woman finds herself alone, other than some mannequins standing around that haven't been used downstairs. A merchandise counter is empty of stock until an unnamed saleswoman (Elizabeth Allen) walks out and produces the single item being sold on the ninth floor: a gold thimble.

After the saleswoman makes her nervous, Marsha quickly purchases her gift and hurries back downstairs, but is told that the store doesn't have a ninth floor, and a display mannequin resembling the saleswoman is too much of a shock. Marsha passes out and is taken to an office where the workers forget about her, locking her inside the store overnight. Marsha's panic at hearing voices from the wooden display figures eventually subsides as she remembers who she is. The mannequins suddenly come alive, like they are flesh and blood, as Marsha realizes she is a mannequin herself and has come back to the store a day late.

One month out of the year, a mannequin can live among humans, and it happens to be the saleswoman's turn. Marsha misses the freedom of her trip outside as she returns to her frozen position as a display mannequin. Serling’s narration sets the tone of an ordinary errand that slips away from reality, and the same words are used, decades apart, in Severance. Mark (Adam Scott) plans to rescue his wife, trapped in Lumon, and to do so, reluctantly needs the help of the company’s outcast, Harmony Cobel, who knows a password to gain access to a space owned by Lumon that can help with his mission.

How Does 'Severance' Reference 'The Twilight Zone'?