The latest episode of Severance, "Chikhai Bardo," is already widely regarded as one of the best in Season 2, both for its tragic depiction of Mark (Adam Scott) and Gemma's (Dichen Lachman) story and its possible references to Lumon's endgame and overall series lore. One such reference is actually shown for the second time: the whistling of a creepy song by the equally creepy Lumon employee Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson). The song itself is Gordon Lightfoot's "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," and it's first heard in Episode 5, "Trojan's Horse," when said employee goes to Optics & Design to fetch dental instruments. Now, it takes on a much darker meaning, possibly even hinting at the future of the series.

"The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" Tells the Story of a Mysterious Shipwreck

Lightfoot's song, which was first released in 1976, tells the haunting tale of the sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald, which took place less than a year earlier, in November 1975. The ship was a freighter that had traveled across Lake Superior countless times, often hauling iron ore from one side to the other, and was said to be among the best and sturdiest that traveled those waters. One night, it was hit by a sudden winter storm. It tried to contact other vessels around it asking for help, like the SS Arthur M. Anderson and the Avafors, but it eventually stopped responding without sending a distress call. Although its wreck has been found and identified, there has never been a consensus on what exactly caused it to sink, and the bodies of its 29 crewmen were never recovered.

Lightfoot wrote the melody of "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" as an Irish folk song, and, despite its tragic subject, it's actually quite a catchy tune, one a mysterious employee could easily whistle around endless maze-like hallways. In Severance, however, the whistling becomes a rather ominous melody when amplified by the echo of the sterile hallways of the Severed and Testing Floors. It's almost as if it precedes something terrible that's about to happen, like Gemma's painful dentist appointment with Dr. Mauer.

The Song Could Connect to Lumon’s Attempts To Revive Kier Eagan