Severance creator Dan Erickson has addressed where the audience will find the innies at Lumon when we pick up in Season 3. The Severance Season 2 finale ends with Mark (Adam Scott) ultimately choosing to stay on the severed floor with Helly (Britt Lower) instead of leaving with Gemma (Dichen Lachman). Mark believed Gemma was dead until he learned that she was alive and being tested on at Lumon, and while it was not revealed how she survived the supposedly fatal car crash, we know she's been nothing more than Lumon’s lab rat this whole time. During a recent interview with Dazed, Severance creator Dan Erickson spoke about what will happen to the innies at the start of Season 3 after choosing to stay and fight for their lives instead of letting their outies decide their fate:

"I think that we leave our innies in a very interesting and precarious place. They’ve made this decision to draw a line in the sand and choose their own existence, at least for the moment. They don’t know necessarily how long they’re going to be able to stay alive and stay in any form down there, but they’ve chosen to fight for that for as long as they can. I think it’s going to put them in a very interesting, dangerous and cool place."

The severance procedure, which surgically divides Lumon employees so their work self does not have access to their home self’s memories and vice versa, is a controversial topic both inside and outside the show. During the same interview with Dazed, Erickson admitted that he had thought about the pros and cons of being severed, but admitted that he ultimately would not be able to go through with it. Dichen Lachman, however, stood firm on her opinion that the severance procedure is a “terrible idea.” Once a person commits to being severed, the process of reintigrating their work and personal memories is not only painful but can also be fatal. Fan theories are floating around that claim characters like Rebeck are severed, but Erickson poured lukewarm water on this. While he didn’t rule it out, he did confirm that she got her scars from her bird, not the severance procedure.

