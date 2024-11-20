Like so many other productions over the last few years, Apple TV+’s Severance hit a few road bumps before it was able to complete filming its second season. Now, after what will be nearly three years since the debut installment came to an end, the series is gearing up for the debut of its next batch of episodes on January 17. As the exciting plot continued to build over the first season, things came to a head at the end, and we can’t wait to see how the creative minds behind the production begin to answer some of our most burning questions when the show returns. And, now that Season 2 has almost arrived, this begs the question of what we can expect beyond the sophomore installment.

Thankfully, Collider’s Steve Weintraub got to the bottom of this incredibly important question during a recent chat with the show’s director and executive producer, Ben Stiller. According to Stiller, doing right by the fans and the characters takes the top priority when it comes to how the future of Severance will shake out. And, as long as they’re nailing their main principles, Stiller doesn’t see an end in sight for the series, commenting:

“You have a responsibility to the audience that you’re going somewhere with it. That’s always been a part of it for us, really understanding where it’s heading to, and Apple’s been really supportive of that and been sensitive to what the story is and not saying, ‘Okay, this is something that has to keep going as long as it’s successful.’ It should go as long as the story goes, and that’s something we have an idea of, and we’re working towards as we’re starting up our Season 3 work.”

What Do We Know About ‘Severance’ Season 3?

While we don’t know the precise details about what will unfold at Lumon Industries in the third season of Severance — after all, the second season hasn’t even graced our screens yet — it’s clear from Stiller and other members of the team that a lot of attention and care is being poured into the project. Recently, series writer Mohamad El Masri, echoed Stiller’s sentiments, teasing what was around the corner for the future of the psychological thriller.

“There was always a thinking ahead to future seasons. Even in Season 2, we were talking about, what is the end game and how does this show end? A lot of work was talking about that. I think there’s a natural overlap that happens, especially with the second season of a show, that you’ve got to keep [the momentum] going.”

In short, for now audiences should enjoy the ride when Season 2 of Severance kicks off on January 17 and just relax knowing that there is already a plan in action for the rest of the Emmy-nominated series. You can catch up on the first season now streaming on Apple TV+.

