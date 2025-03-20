Severance fans are facing a dark reality moving forward: A wait between seasons. The last time fans were here for the Apple TV+ series, we ended up waiting years to see where Mark (Adam Scott) and the rest of the team on the severed at Lumon were going. Now as Season 2 comes to a close, we're back to wondering how long it is going to be between seasons. According to director Ben Stiller, we don't have to fear waiting for as long as possible for the next season.

While on the New Heights podcast, Stiller was talking with Travis Kelce when he was asked if we were going to have to wait three more tears for a potential Season 3 of the hit Apple TV+ show. To Stiller's credit, he said that it was not the plan. “No, no, the plan is not—definitely not,” Stiller said. “No, the plan is not, and hopefully, we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon. That will not be that.” The last time when Season 1 ended, it was April of 2022. It came back in 2025.

Originally, the wait between Season 1 and Season 2 was not supposed to be as long as it ended up being. Between the WGA and SAG strikes, the show went on hiatus longer than it should have been. It meant that fans waited over 3 years to see what happened after Mark and the other innies used the overtime process to all go out into the real world to try and find answers as to what was happening at Lumon.

There Is Still No News Of a Season 3 Yet

Image via Apple TV

As of this moment, there has not been an announcement about Season 3 of the show. But if Stiller already has a plan for it that he is planning on announcing, that is promising for a third season of the show. But there is a lot to think about from this season of Severance. The finale is getting ready to premiere and fans are excited to see what is going to happen as Mark Scout is trying to save Gemma (Dichen Lachman) from Lumon despite Mark S. not knowing who Ms. Casey really is to him. All of these questions needs answers and given how Severance ended last time around, we will probably have more to try to answer.

You can catch up on Severance on Apple TV+!