Severance Season 2, Episode 4 is due to arrive on Apple TV+ tomorrow, and while the second season of the psychological thriller series starring Adam Scott has been a major success, fans around the world are already clamoring for details about Season 3. Apple has yet to confirm that a third season of Severance is officially in the works, but director Ben Stiller recently dropped an optimistic update about its status. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter to promote Severance Season 2, Stiller said that a writers room for Season 3 is already underway in LA, and that while the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes changed everything, Apple has stayed on track and supported it". Severance Season 2 had to shut down production due to the strikes in 2023.

This also isn't the first time that Ben Stiller has spoken about Severance Season 3; Stiller said near the end of 2024 that everything was riding on the success of Season 2 in order for Severance to get a third season. Apple TV+ certainly has to be pleased with the results thus far, though, as Severance Season 2 has earned an even higher rating from critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes while still boasting a strong audience score, and the show has been atop streaming charts since it premiered, even overtaking Rebecca Ferguson's Silo. If success is truly the metric that Apple is using to decide whether Severance will get a Season 3, then a renewal announcement is likely eminent as Season 2 has proven to be a worthy follow-up for one of the streamer's biggest TV shows ever.

Who Stars in ‘Severance’?

Adam Scott features in the lead role of Mark Scout in Severance, the department head of Macrodata Refinement who starts out as a loyal employee, but things change once he begins asking questions that Lumon doesn't want to answer. Tramell Tillman also stars alongside Scott as Mr. Milchick, the new manager of the severed floor after Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) was fired at the end of Season 1. Building out the rest of the Macrodata Refinement team under Mark is Dylan George (Zach Cherry), Helly R/Helena Eagen (Britt Lower), and Irving Baliff (John Turturro), who is also entangled in a romantic relationship with Burt (Christopher Walken).

The first three episodes of Severance Season 2 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the show and watch Severance on Apple TV+.