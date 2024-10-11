The painfully long wait for Severance Season 2 is almost over with the next installment set to premiere this winter. Season 1 of AppleTV+'s breakout show ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans with many burning questions. The next installment will look to solve many of those mysteries, but when Season 2 does premiere, fans shouldn't expect complete closure, as an even more complex labyrinth will form as the narrative intensifies. The good thing, however, is that the creators already know where the show is headed, and the next season will serve to set more pieces in place ahead of an already mapped-out conclusion.

Severance has not even been officially picked up for Season 3, but the show's creative team is fully prepared for a hopeful renewal. In his recent interview with IndieWire, series writer Mohamad El Masri teases that the show's world will expand further than we currently know it. Additionally, he revealed that an end game for the entire series is already in place and that the events of Season 2 will point viewers in that direction. He said:

“There was always a thinking ahead to future seasons. Even in Season 2, we were talking about, what is the end game and how does this show end? A lot of work was talking about that. I think there’s a natural overlap that happens, especially with the second season of a show, that you’ve got to keep [the momentum] going. People are interested, people are watching, and now with Season 2, you really have to sort of think about, not just what is Season 2 going to deliver in a satisfying way, but how does this set up season 3 and beyond?"

Season 1 of the sci-fi show follows protagonist Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and his fellow employees at Lumon Industries who sign up for a severance program where their career and personal lives are separated into two standalone entities. Across 9 episodes, Season 1 intriguingly laid out the core mystery, culminating in Scout's discovery of the massive conspiracy at play within the organization. By the Season 1 finale, audiences have only seen a fraction of the corporation, but the next season will reveal more of what lurks at the cankerous corporation with new elements thrown in. “Lumon, it seems to me, it’s a massive complex. We’re only seeing a couple of floors. Where is everybody? It seems kind of empty," El Masri adds. "A lot of our work in Season 2 was like, what else is in this place? Where else can we go? What else can we discover? What does this company want? How did this company come to this town? What does this family want? That’s stuff you have to answer.”

'Severance' Creators Want To Achieve A Shorter Gap Between Seasons 2 and Season 3

Image via Apple TV+

The almost three-year gap between Season 1 and 2 was something that didn't sit well with fans, and thankfully, the producers are taking the displeasure into consideration. With a solid plan in place for the show's future, this could mean that audiences will have to endure a shorter wait in between future seasons. Masri noted that the creators intend to shorten the wait, however, he also highlights the importance of taking the necessary time to craft a compelling narrative rather than rush to conclude the series. He said:

“That’s something I can’t ultimately talk about. I will say, will it take another 3.5 years for the show to come out with Season 3? I mean, I hope not, just as a fan. I hope we don’t have to keep ourselves waiting for that long. But, you know, it’s Hollywood. “What I would say is that Ben and Dan and the entire team, they’re perfectionists and they want it to be great. And if that takes, you know, a year, two years, three years or whatever it’s going to be, they’re just going take the time they need to make it the show that they want, and clearly that’s paid off and in a remarkable first season. I feel like Ben and Dan and everyone, they’re not going to put something out that they don’t feel is amazing.”

While AppleTV+ is yet to give word on their commitment to Severance beyond Season 2, everything points in a positive direction as the show remains one of the streamer's most successful. Hopefully, Severance doesn't fall victim to the sophomore slump and the creators can sustain the momentum through to the end.

Severance Season 1 is available to stream on AppleTV+. Season 2 arrives on January 17, 2025.

Severance Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. Release Date February 18, 2022 Creator Dan Erickson Cast Adam Scott , Zach Cherry , Britt Lower , Tramell Tillman , Jen Tullock , Dichen Lachman , Christopher Walken Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Directors Ben Stiller Expand

WATCH ON AppleTV