Severance returns to Apple TV+ on January 17, and with only nine episodes in the first season, there’s plenty of time to catch up before the Season 2 premiere. The show, created by Dan Erickson and produced by Ben Stiller, is a smartly written sci-fi thriller. Fans of the show have been waiting for two years to find out what happens after the exciting cliffhanger at the end of Season 1.

The main sci-fi concept of Severance is that some people — including protagonist Mark Scout (Adam Scott) — have gone through a “severance” procedure that splits their memories based on location. So, when they leave work, they don’t remember anything about their work day and when they arrive at work, they don’t remember anything about their home life. The procedure is sold as something that will help with work-life balance and as a useful tool for people whose work is highly classified. But, in practice, the results of the procedure are terrifying.

The version of a severed person that experiences work life, referred to as an “innie” on the show, is essentially a prisoner who never experiences the outside world. The show does a great job of dramatizing how bleak existing as an innie is, even as the innie version of Mark tries to convince himself and his co-workers that this isn’t a horrible way to live. When Helly (Britt Lower), Mark’s newest co-worker, is terrified to realize they never get to experience sleep, Mark tries to encourage her to focus on the effects of sleep and how an innie may find themselves feeling more refreshed when they reappear in the work elevator each morning.

‘Severance’ Balances Sci-Fi Mystery and Workplace Comedy

Close

While the main sci-fi concept is straightforward and explained in the pilot, there’s clearly a lot more going on in the world of Severance. The larger secrets of what’s really going on with Lumon Industries are only hinted at in the first season. Mark and his co-workers spend all day sorting numbers on the computer, but they don't understand what they're actually doing. Lumon employees are all kept separate and taught to fear each other so that they can’t put together exactly what the company they all work for does.

Because of the intricate worldbuilding and fascinating sci-fi mysteries in Severance, it’s fair to compare it to addictive shows like From and Lost, which keep fans pouring over theories and looking for clues each week. But, what separates Severance is how the mystery aspect almost sneaks up on the audience. While viewers are sure to eventually find themselves curious about exactly what’s going on at this strange company, the show is also a well-observed workplace comedy. The satire of the miseries of workplace life is spot on.

The way Lumon's workers live for incredibly small joys is tragically resonant. Mark’s co-worker Dylan George (Zach Cherry) obsesses over the prizes that top-performing employees can get. Another team member, Irving Bailiff (John Turturro), loves reading about the company’s mission through any corporate literature he can get his hands on. Workplace comedies like The Office and Superstore hit hard because they show people trying to find a little bit of fun and connection while spending eight hours a day in a miserable environment. Severance taps into the same feelings as those shows, but takes everything to its darkest extreme.

‘Severance’ Has an Incredible Ensemble Cast

In addition to being a brilliantly written show with a strong mystery and hard-hitting emotional resonance, Severance stands out because it’s so well-crafted. The gorgeous production design makes the world of Severance feel completely unique. Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle bring a sharp directorial eye. But, the true secret to Severance's success is its incredible ensemble cast, led by Adam Scott, who manages to make Mark sympathetic even while he tries to keep the rest of the innies from rebelling.

Scott manages to shine as lead, however, because he's surrounded by heavy-hitter supporting performances, chief among t