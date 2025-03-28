There have been many TV shows about business dynasties in recent years, from the Roys in Succession to the Eagans in Severance, and, curiously enough, one actor has managed to be on both these shows. This isn't a human actor, however, but a canine one: Ditto the Dog. This was revealed on X by Severance director Ben Stiller himself and later confirmed by Sarah Snook, who worked with Ditto the most in Succession, because he plays Shiv Roy's and Tom Wambsgans' (Matthew Macfadyen) pet, Mondale. In Severance, however, Ditto is not an Eagan, instead playing Irving Bailiff's (John Turturro) loyal companion, Radar, in both seasons.

Ditto the Dog Plays Irving's Pet Radar in 'Severance'

Image via AppleTV+

Severance fans have loved Ditto the Dog since his first appearance in the series, in the Season 1 episode "What's for Dinner?" That's when he first appears as Irving's dog, Radar, when the innies at the Macrodata Refinement department stage their breakout. Irving B., the innie, awakens at his outie's house to find out about his life outside Lumon, discovering a lot about himself. The biggest discovery, of course, is that he has a dog, Radar.

Radar's existence had been hinted at before that, however. In the episode "Half Loop," Irving B. is granted a special wellness session with Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) to treat his hallucinations about black paint oozing onto his desk at MDR. In this session, Ms. Casey tells him: "Your outie likes the sound of radar." At first, that seemed like a random made-up fact, like most of the others, but it was true. Irving does like the sound of radar, because Radar is his canine best friend. The name comes from the fact that Irving Bailiff was once in the Navy, with radar being a key piece of equipment in that area.

In Season 2, Radar leaves Kier, PE with Irving in the episode "The After Hours." Before that, Burt Goodman (Christopher Walken) breaks into Irving's house when he is not there. However, instead of attacking him, Radar simply keeps a dutiful watch over Burt, apparently aware of the man's connection with Irving. That speaks a lot about Ditto the Dog's acting chops, adding an extra layer of drama to that whole scene.

In 'Succession,' Ditto's Role As Mondale Is Much Smaller, but Just as Significant