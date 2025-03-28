It's been only a week since the Season 2 finale of Severance, "Cold Harbor," became available, but some fans are already feeling nostalgic about it — after all, who knows when Season 3 will arrive, right? It may take years. If that really turns out to be the case, we have a great alternative to keep you entertained until then: The Stanley Parable, the video game that inspired Dan Erickson to create Severance. If you're not into video games, fret not, because this one is very easy to play and provides an experience that is probably as close to wandering Lumon’s hallways as one can get.

‘The Stanley Parable’ Is Set in a Deserted Office and Has Multiple Possible Endings

Image via Galactic Cafe

The Stanley Parable was initially released in 2011, and is one of the best and most innovative games in recent decades. Its central element is choice; as the players progress, they are presented with many different courses of action, and each decision made helps shape the story. This is where its logline comes from: "The game that plays you," because the player actively shapes the narrative, but there are so many different possibilities, that the very notion of "ending" is subverted, making the player the subject of the story — kind of how the innies are simultaneously workers and lab rats at Lumon.

The premise is simple. Stanley is an employee who spends his days in an office pressing buttons on a keyboard, following his superiors' instructions. One day, those instructions stop coming. When Stanley leaves his room to investigate, he finds that the whole office is deserted, with no clue as to what happened. From then on, Stanley must decide what to do. He may explore the building to see what's going on, or remain in his own room forever; to take the right or left hallway; to follow signs that seem to have been written on the walls by other employees, or follow the narrator's instructions. Actually, this omniscient narrator is a big part of the fun, constantly reminding Stanley that he knows what the "proper" path is supposed to be, but it's ultimately up to Stanley to follow the narrator's directions or not.

With so many variables, the game has 19 different endings, which you can access by taking completely different actions. These endings vary from deeply philosophical ones, to others that are completely absurd and random. All of them trigger different reactions from the narrator, who always resets the game whenever a new ending is reached, sending Stanley back to the start. In 2013, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe version was released, adding another 27 endings, leading to a total of 46 mind-boggling different possibilities to play the game. And it's all up to you.

Like ‘Severance,’ ‘The Stanley Parable’ Approaches Free Will From the Perspective of Office Culture