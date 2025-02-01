In case you're unsure whether to lean it against the door or just put it off to the side, Apple TV+ has now made it possible for fans to download a copy of Ricken's (Michael Chernus) self-help book as seen in Severance Season 1, The You You Are. The book is what inspires the innies in Severance Season 1 to pursue the overtime contingency and open the eyes of the world outside to what's really going on at Lumon, hoping to get out of there themselves. The book includes eight chapters of the novel written by Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale, PhD, and it can be downloaded for free via Apple Books here. The audiobook is even narrated by Ricken actor Michael Chernus.

Almost every TV show has a character like Ricken, one who is designed to get on the viewer's nerves at every possible moment, but also one that you can't help but find charming and even helpful at times. Ricken tries to deliver a copy of his book to Mark (Adam Scott) in Severance Season 1, but Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) ultimately takes it when she goes snooping at Mark's house during the day when he's at work. Harmony then brings the book into work where it ends up in the custody of Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman), but Dylan (Zach Cherry) ultimately gets it and begins reading. After absorbing the many messages the book has to offer, the innies decide they've had enough and are going to get a message to their out-of-work counterparts.

Will There Be a Third Season of ‘Severace’?

Apple TV+ has yet to officially announce that a third season of Severance is in the works, but near the end of 2024, Ben Stiller revealed that it was all riding on the performance of Season 2. The show has been an unsurprising hit thus far, earning strong scores from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to taking the top spot on Apple TV+ streaming charts. There are still seven episodes remaining in Severance Season 2 with plenty of time for the show to move in either direction, but if it continues on its current trajectory, a third season should be all but guaranteed.

The first three episodes of Severance Season 2 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the show and watch Severance on Apple TV+.