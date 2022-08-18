Tramell Tillman, who plays the intriguing Seth Milchick on Apple TV+'s hit series Severance, didn't have the prominence he now has six months ago. The supervisor of Lumon Industries' severed floor in the psychological thriller is by far his biggest role yet, and one that is surely to put him on a further track to stardom. Fans have responded incredibly well to his work, a testament to his incredible performance.

Tillman spoke about his newfound fame in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Here's what he had to say on the matter:

"The show dropped in February of this year... and nobody knew who I was in January. I went to Comic Con for the first time [in July], and my whole body was on a building - my face was everywhere. A person tapped me on the shoulder and asked for a picture. And the next thing you know, a crowd just grew, and so many people knew who I was."

Tillman undoubtedly has one of the richest roles in the series, which is saying something as each character in Severance is so nuanced and layered. Milchick is the supervisor of Lumon's severed floor and the right-hand man to Patricia Arquette's Harmony Cobel. His character is intimidating and lighthearted in equal measure, torturing the severed workers one moment to dancing to "defiant jazz" with them in another. For an actor who predominantly stuck to Broadway and held small roles on shows like Hunters and Godfather of Harlem, this had to be a role that was well-deserved and a long time coming.

The actor had extra time to prepare for the role, due to a stalled production start courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic. His preparation and idea for the role was very layered, with the actor describing the following:

"Physicality was really important for me. This was a guy who was extremely measured and controlled, so I did a lot of breathing exercises. I spent many hours meditating. I would get up two hours before I was picked up to go to set, and I would meditate and do small physical exercises to really find the center of magic. I wanted to create Milchick as a duck on water, if you will: very calm, but there's always something going on underneath. I always had this image of an iceberg when I stepped into his shoes. Icebergs are very beautiful, and you always think you have an idea of what it is, but there's so much more underneath, and I felt that was a great analogy for Milchick."

Tillman's analogies of a duck on water and icebergs speak incredibly well to his character, but also the series of Severance as a whole. The duality of Lumon and the outside world lend so much to theories and ideas by fans, which creator Dan Erickson and directors Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle likely only know the answers to. Severance also stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, and Jen Tullock.

Severance follows Mark (Scott), an employee of Lumon who has undergone 'severance,' splitting his work life from his personal life. The series follows Mark's struggles to handle both of his lives, in addition to serving as a leader to his co-workers on the severed floor. All episodes of Severance's first season are currently available on Apple TV+, with a second season on the way.