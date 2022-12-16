Snowed in? Enjoying a day off from work over the holidays? How about using some of that free time to binge one of the best mind-bending psychological deep dives in recent television history? Severance, on Apple TV+, is a one-of-a-kind viewing experience that will blow you away with its combination of intelligent writing and terrific performances, As Ben Stiller continues to slowly move behind the camera to direct, his brain-teasing suspense thriller is one of the best edge-of-your-seat offerings that you may have missed this past year.

Set in the very near future, Severance tells the story of four employees of an enormous and mysterious company called Lumon. Adam Scott leads a standout cast that includes Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, and John Turturro. They spend their days in what is known as the "MDR" or Macro Data Refinement division of Lumon. It doesn't get any vaguer than that, right? So as a result, they sit in a tiny cubicle staring at a computer screen all day that consists of rows upon rows of numbers. They are tasked with collecting random numbers into small groups and inserting them into files. It's all very mercurial, and each of the four employees has disparate theories as to what it is that they really do.

What Is Severance?

The process known as severance is kind of complex. When a person gives their consent to be severed, they are signing off on having an implant placed in their brain whereby their consciousness is essentially cut into two mutually exclusive states of awareness. One of the forms is a cognitive state that exists while they are at work from 9 to 5, and the second is a completely separate state of awareness that exists when they leave the workplace and engage in their personal lives at home. Neither state of consciousness is aware of what the other one does. When Lumon employees arrive at work and take the elevator to the severed floor, all memory of what they do outside of work is erased entirely, and vice-versa.

The process is seen as controversial by many outsiders, who claim that people that have undergone the severance procedure are subjugated into doing menial labor and lack the agency to do anything about it. The catch is that Lumon's supervisors are not severed and can move back and forth between their employees' dual states — and the employees are none the wiser. It's a highly unethical situation that allows Lumon executives to manipulate the lives of their employees without them knowing.

What Is Lumon Industries?

Existing within a gargantuan complex of buildings, Lumon is a multi-conglomerate that was founded by a man named Kier Eagan. One of the brilliant aspects of the show is the reverence that Lumon employees have for Eagan as a sort of Messianic or Godlike figure, whose wisdom is omnipresent and endless. Everything that is done at Lumon revolves around the teachings of Kier Eagan and the lineage of Eagan heirs that have served as the company's CEOs for the better part of 150 years.

Show creator Dan Erickson and Stiller use this blind worship with tremendous aplomb, even as most of the Lumon employees have absolutely no idea what it is that they do. There are several different departments that are intentionally kept at great distances from each other to discourage fraternization of any kind. Seemingly endless brightly lit whitewashed hallways separate divisions of Lumon like "MDR" and "O&D" or Optics and Design (which, as far as we can tell, is responsible for rotating pieces of art from the walls and manufacturing some pretty nifty company tote bags).

It all makes for a macabre maze where the employees are little more than lab rats. The mysteries of Lumon are unsettling for sure, and it's this unknown element that ratchets up the suspense from episode to episode, as Scott's Mark S. and the rest of the "MDR" staff start to have questions about the players pulling the strings and whether they got in over their heads by agreeing to be severed.

Each employee at Lumon has their own personal reasons for having agreed to be severed. For Mark S. (everyone is referred to using only the initial of their last name at Lumon), he is seeking to escape the overwhelming grief that his outside self feels over the tragic death of his wife. By being severed, he can spend eight hours a day not having to feel the pain of his loss.

It raises the much larger question of what lengths people will go to maintain a healthy and manageable work/life balance. We all strive to find that delicate line between what we have to do and what we want to do. Severance takes that idea to the next level and examines it from an exaggerated, but nonetheless eye-opening perspective while adding some seriously meta elements that might have you rethinking your present situation. Whether you're a cubicle minion or a corner office bigwig, the show reveals that everyone is fighting the same battle when it comes to a healthy equilibrium of work and play.

The Promise of a Second Season Awaits

In recognition of the excellent work on Season 1, Severance has earned a handful of Emmy nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Adam Scott), and supporting nods for veterans Walken, Arquette, and Turturro. It's also been nominated for three Golden Globes, one for Scott and Turturro each, and one for Best Television Series — Drama. Meanwhile, we are champing at the bit for a Season 2 that will add to the ominous quirkiness with big names, including Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman), Bob Balaban (Best in Show, Waiting for Guffman) and John Noble (Fringe, Lord of the Rings) all set to join the cast.

If you have some extra time to invest in the cerebral nine-episode series, we highly recommend that you get busy binging Severance. If for none of the reasons listed above, you really don't want to miss out on watching Christopher Walken and John Turturro pursue a workplace romance. You'll be glad that you did.