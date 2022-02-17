The Apple TV+ series Severance, which premieres on February 18, tackles a whole new kind of work-life balance. The show created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife Mcardle follows the character of Mark, played by Adam Scott, who recently underwent the controversial procedure known as "severance" in order to take a job at the mysterious Lumon Industries. Clocking in for the day effectively activates the implant in his brain that flips the switch to his work memories, meaning he forgets everything that happens to him outside the walls of the company (which is referred to as his "outie" side). When he's not working and living his life, he doesn't remember anything about Lumon either — or any of his quirky coworkers, like the goals-driven Dylan (Zach Cherry) or the by-the-company-handbook Irving (John Turturro). The arrival of a disruptive new employee in Helly (Britt Lower), however, could do more than just threaten the status quo; it could upend the authority inside Lumon as it exists, led by company devotee Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette) and her loyal right hand Milchick (Tramell Tillman).

Ahead of the series premiere, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Severance stars Turturro, Cherry, and Lower about joining the Apple TV+ series. Over the course of the brief interview, which you can watch above and read below, Lower expanded on how her character Helly embodies the nature of self being worst enemy, while Turturro discussed getting to work closely with co-star Christopher Walken, and Cherry admitted whether Dylan has any other wild theories about what's really going on at Lumon.

Collider: Britt, to start with you — your character, Helly, is definitely someone who comes in and shakes things up a little bit for the group, and definitely does not want to stay there but can't seem to quit her position, in spite of attempts. What do you think is primarily fueling her motivation to disrupt the status quo?

BRITT LOWER: Helly wakes up on an office table, having no clue who she is. And I think not knowing is what becomes the engine to her wanting to escape, to get to the outside and find out who she is at core. And initially, she thinks it's the boss and the system that are keeping her trapped inside of this place that she doesn't want to be. But when she discovers that it's actually herself on the outside, I think it becomes this really poignant way of highlighting that we're often our own worst enemy. She becomes this human-versus-self embodiment.

John, I was especially moved by Irving's arc this season. You play somebody who I think we can argue is more of a stickler for company rules. Recites the book by memory but then ends up maybe breaking some rules himself, when he meets someone. What was something that you wanted to convey, in terms of that relationship and how meaningful that becomes for Irving?

JOHN TURTURRO: I think, even if you reduce someone to a child-like state, there's still an innate need and longing to connect with another person. And I thought that was something that was really interesting to me, especially coming from a very disciplined background, which it touches on right at the end. So I thought that was really... it's a universal thing, and that they can't erase you completely. And then his... the dawning of that, while he's there. And I thought that was something; especially that I got to do that with Christopher [Walken], it was interesting and, I think, very human too.

Zach, Dylan has all of these wild and hilarious theories that he comes up with for what Lumon is actually doing and what their jobs entail. Were there ever any alternative pretend theories that were decided on, or something that you think Dylan would have come up with after spending long hours at that cubicle?

ZACH CHERRY: I think he could come up with almost anything and would believe almost anything, because he really has no idea what's going on. And he also, until Helly arrives, doesn't really care that much. He has a lot of questions, and he likes talking about it, and he likes telling stories about what might be going on. But until Helly shows up, it kind of doesn't affect his day-to-day life. He's like, "It doesn't matter. I still got to hit my numbers." So, I think he would maybe believe almost anything.

Severance premieres February 18 on Apple TV+.

