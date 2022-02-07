Whether you're consigned to a cubicle, standing behind a counter, or hunched over a home office desk, there's a possibility that you're currently wishing for a lot more work-life balance — a way to enforce the boundary between the hours that you're on the clock and the time when you can veg out and do whatever you want. But what if you could create a dividing line between your work life and your home life, with an implant that could essentially separate the connection between the memories you make at the office and the thoughts you have when you're sprawled on the couch watching TV?

That's the nutshell premise of Severance, which hails from writer Dan Erickson and follows the events set in and around a mysterious corporation called Lumon Industries. In the near-distant world established by the Apple TV+ series, the procedure essentially involving brain surgery known as "severance" is a controversial one, with many lobbying government officials to have it outright banned — but for Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a former professor mourning the recent death of his wife, taking a job at Lumon and electively consenting to severance in the process allows him to leave all his emotions at the door when he clocks in for the day. Amidst the labyrinthine, plain white corridors of his office, Mark can be the most effective version of himself — but the only wrinkle there is that he has no memory of anything that may have happened inside Lumon by the time he hits the parking lot to drive home. A fresh Band-Aid on his forehead is explained away as a workplace accident with a complimentary gift card attached, and coworkers he might have recognized easily inside are complete strangers to him outside the building.

We soon learn that Mark is not the only Lumon employee to have undergone severance, with his closest colleagues also only ever aware of what goes on in the company while they're in it — and often philosophizing about what their "outies" (the nickname given to the half of themselves that exists in the outside world) are really like, since they have no way to access those memories themselves. Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) is quietly ambitious, setting multiple records for himself within the department and boasting proudly about the many perks he's received in the process (Including an entire coffee cup full of Chinese finger-traps), while Irving B. (John Turturro) is a hard-and-fast stickler for company rules, able to quote many from the Lumon employee handbook entirely verbatim. When the newest addition to their office arrives in Helly B. (Britt Lower), her combative instincts and tendency to question everything they're tasked with drastically clash with the atmosphere Lumon has been attempting to foster — one rooted in total and unquestioning complacency.

Helly's entrance, then, becomes the catalyst that manages to disrupt the seemingly perfect status quo — and sends the other employees scattering outward from their nucleus as they each attempt to uncover the many questions surrounding Lumon both without and within the company itself. What does Lumon actually do? More specifically, what are they in turn responsible for? What seems like simple coding on a computer screen could represent something much more sinister — although Dylan has his own, increasingly outlandish theories for what they're actually doing in the Macrodata Refinement department each time they click on a piece of code, isolate it from the rest, and drag it to a sorting area until the file itself is considered complete. But while this group has always been taught not to ask too many questions, to put their heads down and focus on their own work, Helly's repeated attempts to circumvent the existing system in place have all the effectiveness of a battering ram, as she continually flings herself at the towering structure of Lumon in search of any potential spots weak enough for her to break through.

Her rebellious efforts don't go unnoticed by the unsevered higher-ups, especially not Lumon executive Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), whose dedication to the company ventures into something akin to religious devotion, as well as her loyal enforcer Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman), whose ability to shift from cheerfully unconcerned to quietly menacing makes for some of the most unsettling moments in the entire season. Those frequent glimpses we get into Lumon's darker and more sinister edges are what make the series a compelling watch, but rather than sink too deeply into irreversible darkness, Severance also focuses on highlighting the truth that human connection can be found even for those who have made the intentional choice to divide themselves. For Irving, someone who has always prided himself on following the rules, a new bond forges in one of the most unlikely places — Lumon itself — as he develops a friendship with fellow employee Burt G. (Christopher Walken) an unexpectedly touching dynamic between two distinguished actors that becomes the source of some of the season's most poignant and heartwrenching scenes alike. Mark's non-work life is also not completely solitary, but rooted in his relationships with his family, chief among them his sister Devon (Jen Tullock) and her husband Ricken (Michael Chernus), whose latest book smacks of the pretentious but ultimately has a more profound effect on those inside Lumon when a copy inadvertently finds its way into the office.

Severance would be a refreshingly singular concept all its own, story-wise (albeit one that definitely bears light shades of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind's twisty journeys of the mind, or Black Mirror's oft-disquieting approach to modern technology and the effect it has on humanity), but one facet that contributes to its overall success is the direction, with episodes of the series helmed by both Ben Stiller and Aoife Mcardle to extraordinary effect. Stiller, who returns to direct his first venture for the small screen since 2018's Escape From Dannemora, knows exactly what kind of show he's making, with subtle yet effective visuals, skillful perspective shifts, and a distinct separation of tones between the bright, almost too-pristine world inside Lumon and the muted one outside its walls.

With all that in mind, the most engrossing element of Severance is the many mysteries it presents, wrapped up in silent overarching questions of philosophy, morality, and free will versus choice, and as the series demonstrates, some of those questions aren't so easily solved, but some issues aren't as black-and-white as initially presented either. As we see throughout the course of the season, even the most complacent of individuals can have the power to liberate themselves from the most oppressive of circumstances, and perhaps a divided psyche will always unconsciously yearn to be reconnected — to once again, become the most complete version of itself.

Rating: A

Severance premieres on Friday, February 18 exclusively on Apple TV+.

