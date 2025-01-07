When the final episode of the game-changing first season of Severance dropped all the way back in 2022, viewers were left with few answers and a lot of questions on their minds. After all, while the finale did offer a pretty satisfying conclusion to the drama of the forever trapped in work personas — or "innies" — trying to fight their way out of this particular kind of hell, it did not elucidate many of the mysteries introduced by the critically acclaimed show. We still know very little about the lives of Severance's characters outside the walls of the creepy company called Lumon, and we know even less about what is actually going on behind said walls. And now that the trailer for Season 2 has dropped, after a three-year wait, we are once again taken to this place of darkness and doubt, uncertain not only about what is to come, but also about what we have already seen, from baby goats to paintings of elevators. As we count the days before Severance Season 2 returns, here are our most burning questions about what's going on in the show.

What's the Truth Behind Ms. Casey?

Okay, this one is probably the question that burns the brightest. After all, Mark S.'s (Adam Scott) remark about his outie's wife being alive is the line the writers chose to close the show's first season. Of course, when we're first introduced to Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), we know nothing of her relationship with Mark. We are told only that she is the wellness counselor at Lumon. However, as the season progresses, we learn that she bares a striking resemblance to Mark's wife, Gemma, who allegedly died in a car crash some time before the events of the series. So what exactly is going on there? Is Ms. Casey really Gemma? Why is she constantly being experimented on by Lumon? Why did the company fake her death?

Why Is Ms. Cobel So Obsessed with Mark?

Perhaps Gemma/Ms. Casey's drama isn't so much about her as it is about her husband. Lumon seems to have a real obsession with Mark. Or maybe we should say Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette), the Severed Floor manager, is the one that can't get him out of her head. Not only is she shown to have at least some curiosity regarding Mark's oblivious innie's interactions with Ms. Casey, but she also lives next door to him and even strikes up a relationship with his sister, engaging in a double life in which she is merely a shop worker known as Mrs. Selvig. Now, Lumon doesn't seem to be very keen on Cobel's interest in Mark, as shown by the Board reacting poorly to her becoming a lactation expert just to enter his sister's life, so what is going on there? Is she related to Mark in some obscure way, or is she simply taking her job way too seriously?

What Does Lumon Actually Do?

OK, we get it, Lumon is supposed to be one of those all-encompassing companies, manufacturing everything from meds to tech to watering cans. But why does it look like there's something sketchier going on behind closed doors? What are those weird instruction cards Optics and Design are working on, and what is up with the baby goats that Mark and Helly (Britt Lower) find during their little escapade? There is no reason for a modern company such as Lumon to have a room full of baby goats, right? Right?

What on Earth Is Macrodata Refinement?

While we're on the topic of the creepy things going on at Lumon, what is the weird job that Severance's main characters do? When Helly joins the team, it is explained that their work consists of looking at a screen full of numbers and sorting them into boxes according to nothing but a vibe. This is called Macrodata Refinement, or MDR, and no one knows exactly what its purpose is, not even the people responsible for the task. Is it just meant to represent a meaningless corporate job or does it have something to do with the severance process Lumon's workers undergo?

How Widespread Is Severance in the Show's Universe?