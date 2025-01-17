The premiere of Severance Season 2 this week has left me contemplating some of the strangest moments from Season 1. As the workers of Microdata Refinement prepare to enact their grand plan of utilizing the Overtime Contingency Protocol to expose the secrets of the severed floor to the outside world in the episode titled “What's for Dinner?”, Dylan (Zach Cherry) partakes in his end-of-the-quarter reward: a waffle party. Said party takes place in the Perpetuity Wing of the severed floor of Lumon Industries, in the replica home of Lumon's founder, Kier Eagan. While the prize for being number one in your division for the quarter does indeed include a plate of waffles, it also includes a surreal, seemingly sexual encounter with four masked strangers meant to represent Kier's “Four Tempers,” which we first saw depicted in a painting in Episode 2, “Half Loop.” The real kicker is that the winner is required to wear a mask modeled after Kier Eagan’s face while indulging in the experience.

Nothing Could Have Prepared Me for 'Severance's Waffle Party

