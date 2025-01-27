Wellness sessions are one of Severance's weirdest and most interesting aspects. Throughout Season 1, there are many hints about what purpose these interactions really serve, including a blink-and-you-miss-it exchange between Irving B. (John Turturro), when Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) mentions his outie "likes the sound of radar," and, later in the season, we learn that his outie's dog is actually named Radar. At first, it may seem like Irving's outie named his dog because of his military past, but this line in his innie's session feels too specific to be just a coincidence.

Lumon's Wellness Sessions Seem To Explore the Connection Between Innie and Outie in 'Severance'