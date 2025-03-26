Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Severance Season 2 finale.

Severance can blend humor and unsettling energy extremely well. This trait appears throughout the Season 2 finale, "Cold Harbor," such as the way Mark S. (Adam Scott) exits the elevator to the "Victory of Cold Harbor" painting. Framing Mark's innie as some kind of messiah-like figure is funny when we consider how far from the truth this is, but it also raises the stakes. These moments help to show that Lumon is a threat you may not see coming but is always present.

While the painting was creepy, no better scene blended the two tones than when Milchick (Trammell Tillman) and a Kier animatronic perform a seemingly rehearsed comedic gag to congratulate Mark for finishing the Cold Harbor file. This scene is not only hilarious in how awkward it is, but also extremely disconcerting. The audience is invited to consider just how dead we should consider Kier Eagan and reminded of Milchick's descent to be more ruthless.

Milchick and Kier's Introductions to 'Severance's Creepiest Scene Set the Tone

Image via Apple TV+

Even before we get to the scene, we feel an uptick in momentum in the episode. When Milchick presents Dylan (Zach Cherry) with his outie's response to the resignation request, he sprints out the door. At first, it feels like Milchick didn't want to be present for Dylan's reaction, as it wouldn't be the second or third time the two have come to blows in the series. However, the real reason soon becomes clear with the extremely satisfying payoff. After Mark finishes the Cold Harbor file, he and Helly R. (Britt Lower) are congratulated by the Kier Eagan animatronic, who introduces Milchick the same way an Academy Awards host would. Considering how we have heard Kier speak in the past, very cold and monotone, such an animated tone is instantly off-putting.

Yet, rather than a smooth entrance, Milchick enters the room offbeat, and it is so funny because we immediately recognize from the previous scene that he is genuinely rushing to each of his appointments. Under the layer of comedy, there is also the fear that comes from Milchick being late. We see him enter from Mark and Helly's point of view, so they may be thinking about what Milchik was doing before entering this room and what other plans are in store, as we see with the introduction of Choreography & Merriment. The way it all feels rushed makes it clear that they are manipulating these two as they hide their real goal, distracting them from Gemma (Dichen Lachman).

Milchick and Kier Eagan's Performance Becomes Improvised in 'Severance's Season 2 Finale

Image via AppleTV+

At first, the jokes Milchick and Kier share are awkward but in good humor. Firstly, we get a classic bit of cringe-host banter as Kier decides that his principle of "vision" stops him from complimenting how Milchick looks. However, the barbs between Milchick and Kier become more and more tense. Kier's animatronic seems to go off script and interrupt Milchick, mocking the "verbose" language Milchick uses. The way Kier tells him that it is a good thing he didn't write their texts plays on the subjugation that Milchick faces throughout the season, as there is always a boundary placed between him and the other Lumon officials. This almost opens up a can of worms about how the animatronic would know to say this if it was pre-recorded, but with Milchick's language being an open issue at Lumon, it does make sense. Instead, it is the next bit of improv that is truly frightening.

Feeling offended by the comment over how he speaks, Milchick retorts that Kier's animatronic is "five inches taller" than the Lumon founder actually was. You'd think this was a rather petty thing to say, even if it is funny since Milchick isn't speaking to the actual Kier. That is until the animatronic turns his head to the severed floor manager, shaking in anger, and thanks "Seth" with a searing spite in his voice. Earlier in the episode, Helly seemed to think the eyes were following her, and this moment also implies that this figure is almost alive, giving Kier an omniscient and ominous presence. It could be an AI upload of Kier's voice, and someone is programming it, but with the theories surrounding the possibility that Lumon's ultimate plan is to bring Kier back from the dead, the scene feels far creepier than one would expect.

Furthermore, the simple act of Milchick stepping in front of Kier presents the floor manager as creating his own identity and putting Kier into his shadow. This has been coming nearly all season when we look at his arc. Milchick has been stepped over or insulted too many times by Mr. Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette), and Natalie (Sydney Cole Alexander). This could set him on a dangerous path where he is committed to Lumon's plans, but only to gain himself the most power.

'Severance' Brings in Choreography & Merriment to Overwhelm Mark, Helly, and the Audience