The wait is finally over to see Gwendoline Christie return to Must See TV. The actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly about appearing in Season 2 of Severance. Christie first fought her way into fans' hearts as the skilled but ostracized fighter Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones. Her main character arc revolves around secreting the selfish Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) back to King’s Landing, and both of them learn a lot about themselves along the way. She was a fan-favorite on the HBO series, which lasted for eight seasons. Now Christie finds her way to another water cooler series, one she tells the outlet she was ecstatic about joining.

"I think this transcends television and I don't say that lightly. I remember I met with Ben Stiller, and he told me about the show, and I was fascinated by the sound of it before he'd started work on it. And when it aired, I sat down to watch it and I was completely blown away by its total freshness and originality and imagination. It's an incredibly artful series. The way in which it's shot is hugely sophisticated. I think it's exceptional on every level. The performances are outstanding."

Naturally, Christie has kept her character under wraps until the third episode airs, but Entertainment Weekly reveals that she plays Lorne, another employee at the mysterious company, Lumon, in Severance Season 2, Episode 3. There are so many things that viewers have yet to discover about the secretive company. Their true motives have yet to be disclosed, and fans still don’t know what is going on with the room with the goats. Like the rest of Severence’s audience, Christie was blown away by the opportunity to appear in the unique world.

Gwendoline Christie Remains Tight-Lipped About Her ‘Severance’ Character

Close

Before earning a spot in the surreal second season of Severance, Gwendoline Christie watched the series with anticipation with the rest of the audience. Christie doesn’t say what Lorne’s role at the company is but does tease that she “fell to her knees” when she found out about it.

"I couldn't wait to work with that fabulous cast, and I couldn't wait to be in that strange, clinical, otherworldly environment. It was a true great gift to be invited to be a part of the series. It was just such a fulfilling experience as an actor and a creative. This piece of work's really spoken to me and I really adore it. I'm so hugely grateful to be a part of it."

Viewers can catch Christie in her new role on Severance when new episodes air every Friday on AppleTV+.