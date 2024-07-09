The Big Picture Apple TV+ releases a teaser for Severance season 2 with a potential secret message.

Filming for season 2 wrapped up in April 2024, with new cast members joining.

Season 2 has yet to announce a release date, but season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ releases a new ominous teaser for Severance season 2. Not much was shown in this promo video, but those with keen eyes might find a secret message that was put in place for fans to find. It's been two years since Severance season 1 first aired and images for the show's second installment were teased during the recent Apple WWDC 2024 presentation.

According to the teaser that was shared on X (formerly Twitter), the only thing contained in the video was the show's theme playing in the background and a dim video of what could be a Lumon Industries elevator. While not much detail was shown in this teaser, there's a theory going around that the blinking red light could be a secret message that reads "TOMORROW."

Filming for Severance's second season began back in January 2024 and finally wrapped up back in April. So far, glimpses and clips for the show's next installment were released during the Apple TV+ presentation back in June. As of writing, it has yet to be confirmed that Season 2's official trailer will be released.

What Do We Know About 'Severance' Season 2?

Severance Season 1 has been nominated for numerous awards since the show first came out in February 2022. The show received 6 nominations during the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, gained 3 nominations for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards, and won the "Drama Series" and "New Series" categories during the 2023 Writers Guild of America Awards.

The last episode of Severance was released on April 8, 2024. Before the final episode aired, Apple TV+ announced that the show had been greenlit for a second season. So far, it has been confirmed that Adam Scott will return to reprise his lead role as Mark Scout. Also returning includes Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel, John Turturro as Irving Bailiff, and Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman, just to name a few.

In addition, new cast members have been announced to join season 2. They include Bob Balaban (Asteroid City), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast), Stefano Carannante (Blue Bloods), Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday), John Noble (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga), Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), and Merritt Wever (The Walking Dead).

Severance season 2 has yet to announce a release date. Until then, you can stream all the season 1 episodes on Apple TV+. Stay tuned for more updates. You can watch the teaser above.